Director Chloé Zhao Discusses the Philosophy Behind 'Eternals'

What do we learn about the origins of the Marvel Cinematic Universe from this film?

Chloé Zhao: [In past films] we’ve seen what’s in space and what’s on Earth coming together. And usually, those two things are in conflict. But what I love about Marvel Studios’ Eternals is how we learn that, actually, what’s out there and what’s on Earth have been evolving together from the very beginning of time. And these Eternals have been helping us shape our history and who we are. And we also have shaped who they are — the choices humanity made had a great effect on them as well. So, we’re not that different. We’ve been learning from each other and co-existing for all this time. And I think that has changed how we look at some of the heroes [in the MCU] we’ve met so far.

What would you say sets Marvel Studios’ Eternals apart from other Marvel films?

Chloé Zhao: First of all, we go back into history, at the beginning of time for this planet [Earth]. We explore a lot of mythology we haven’t seen yet. And at the core of this film is an epic love story.

Eternals follows a group of heroes from beyond the stars who had protected the Earth since the dawn of man. When monstrous creatures called the Deviants, long thought lost to history, mysteriously return, the Eternals are forced to reunite in order to defend humanity once again.

The outstanding ensemble cast includes Gemma Chan as humankind-loving Sersi, Richard Madden as the all-powerful Ikaris, Kumail Nanjiani as cosmic-powered Kingo, Lia McHugh as the eternally young, old-soul Sprite, Brian Tyree Henry as the intelligent inventor Phastos, Lauren Ridloff as the super-fast Makkari, Barry Keoghan as aloof loner Druig, Don Lee as the powerful Gilgamesh, with Kit Harington as Dane Whitman, with Salma Hayek as the wise and spiritual leader Ajak, and Angelina Jolie as the fierce warrior Thena.



Chloé Zhao directs the film, and Kevin Feige and Nate Moore are the producers, with Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso and Kevin de la Noy serving as executive producers. The screen story is by Ryan Firpo & Kaz Firpo, and the screenplay is by Chloé Zhao and Chloé Zhao & Patrick Burleigh and Ryan Firpo & Kaz Firpo.

