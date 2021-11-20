Destination D23: New Super Hero Experiences Arrive in 2022 with the Guardians of the Galaxy and Avengers

Heroic missions are expanding across the United States, and the world, with brand new information about what’s next for the Guardians of the Galaxy and the Avengers coming out of Destination D23!

During the "Connections: A Look at the Future of Disney Parks, Experience and Products" panel, Disney Parks, Experiences, and Products Chairman Josh D’Amaro shared a peek at what’s to come, and the first stop is Florida! As part of the Walt Disney World Resort’s 50th Anniversary celebration, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind will open to guests in summer 2022 as part of the ongoing transformation of EPCOT. This family-thrill coaster attraction will match the scale and adventure of the Guardians of the Galaxy films, inviting guests on an intergalactic chase through time and space. It will feature the first reverse launch on a Disney coaster and will be one of the longest fully enclosed coasters in the world.