Disney Treasure Sets Sail with Worlds of Marvel Restaurant
Find Marvel Super Hero Academy onboard the newest Disney Cruise Line ship for little Super Heroes, too!
Ahoy, Avengers! Disney Cruise line will set sail with a brand new ship in the fleet, the Disney Treasure, in late 2024 and onboard guests will find the spirit of adventure and some heroic Marvel heroes.
First seen on the Disney Wish, Worlds of Marvel will be onboard the Disney Treasure as part of the rotational dining system. The immersive Marvel-themed dining experience celebrates favorite Avengers characters and stories, including an amazing interaction with everyone’s favorite webs-slinger, Spider-Man. This high-tech venue aboard the Disney Treasure will offer a worldly menu and unique entertainment, including two separate nights with distinct shows and dining, all inspired by the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
But that’s not on the Marvel onboard! Additionally, Marvel Super Hero Academy takes to the high seas where young Super Heroes will train alongside the likes of Spider-Man, Black Panther, and Ant-Man.
More information about the Marvel experiences onboard the Disney Treasure will be available at a later date — but this is all Nick Fury has declassified for now.
The Disney Treasure, the sister ship to the Disney Wish that launched in 2022, will embark on its maiden voyage, a seven-night Eastern Caribbean cruise from Port Canaveral, Florida, on Dec. 21, 2024, followed by an inaugural season of seven-night itineraries to the Eastern and Western Caribbean from Port Canaveral. Disney Cruise Line Castaway Club members can book a Disney Treasure cruise as early as Sept. 12, 2023, and bookings will open to all guests on Sept. 20, 2023.
To learn more about Disney Cruise Line or to book a cruise on the Disney Treasure, guests can visit disneycruise.com/treasure, call Disney Cruise Line at 888-325-2500 or contact their travel agent.