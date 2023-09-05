Disney Treasure Sets Sail with Worlds of Marvel Restaurant

But that’s not on the Marvel onboard! Additionally, Marvel Super Hero Academy takes to the high seas where young Super Heroes will train alongside the likes of Spider-Man, Black Panther, and Ant-Man.

More information about the Marvel experiences onboard the Disney Treasure will be available at a later date — but this is all Nick Fury has declassified for now.

The Disney Treasure, the sister ship to the Disney Wish that launched in 2022, will embark on its maiden voyage, a seven-night Eastern Caribbean cruise from Port Canaveral, Florida, on Dec. 21, 2024, followed by an inaugural season of seven-night itineraries to the Eastern and Western Caribbean from Port Canaveral. Disney Cruise Line Castaway Club members can book a Disney Treasure cruise as early as Sept. 12, 2023, and bookings will open to all guests on Sept. 20, 2023.

To learn more about Disney Cruise Line or to book a cruise on the Disney Treasure, guests can visit disneycruise.com/treasure, call Disney Cruise Line at 888-325-2500 or contact their travel agent.