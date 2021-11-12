All the Marvel News from Disney+ Day

Great news, True Believers! A Silver Surfer-esque herald has arrived in the form of Disney+ Day, alerting Marvel mavens everywhere of all the enthralling events and spectacular stories coming to Disney+!

And the even better news is that we've collected all the Marvel updates right here for you to flip through in one fantastic fell swoop! From the MCU to Marvel Must Haves, dive into the full roundup below!

Get in on the fun today!