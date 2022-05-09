See Super Heroes in a New Light by Dissecting Their Physiology with 'Marvel Anatomy: A Scientific Study of the Superhuman'
Discover the secrets behind the powers of Marvel’s greatest characters through stunning anatomical cutaway illustrations and in-depth commentary from the Black Panther and Shuri!
How does the country of Wakanda remain unconquerable, and how does the most brilliant minds of King T'Challa aka Black Panther and Shuri improve the future for all Wakandans? Through meticulous documentation and research, of course.
This fall, further expand your mind on what you think you know of Marvel Super Heroes and Super Villains with Marvel Anatomy: A Scientific Study of the Superhuman, as collected by Black Panther and Shuri themselves.
Released by Insight Editions, Marvel Anatomy: A Scientific Study of the Superhuman, a deluxe book showcasing a visually stunning journey into the powers of the Marvel Universe's greatest characters, arrives everywhere books are sold on September 27, 2022.
When Skrull forces use their shape-shifting powers to infiltrate Earth’s defenses, King T’Challa must delve into Wakanda’s scientific archives to determine which Super Heroes and Super Villains might be most at risk. With assistance from his brilliant sister, Shuri, the Black Panther explores the unique anatomical makeup of a vast range of super-powered individuals, unlocking the secrets behind their abilities.
Marvel Anatomy: A Scientific Study of the Superhuman features exquisitely-detailed anatomic cutaway illustrations created by concept artist Jonah Lobe (Skyrim, Fallout) and writing by Marc Sumerak (MARVEL Future Revolution) and Daniel Wallace (The Jedi Path), exploring the secrets of super-powered heroes, as well as mutants, extra-terrestrial lifeforms, and technically enhanced individuals.
This collection boasts 100+ unique illustrations — beautifully illustrated cross sections combined with fascinating insights capture each Super Hero’s and Super Villain’s unique set of powers — revealing the anatomy of 60+ fan-favorite Marvel characters, including Spider-Man, Hulk, Thanos, Mystique, Thing, Squirrel Girl, Venom, and Groot.
Thanks to our friends over at Insight Editions, we get a glimpse of what Marvel Anatomy: A Scientific Study of the Superhuman offers below!
RED-HULK
General Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross, one of the Hulk's oldest enemies, received Hulk-like powers as the result of experiments conducted by the Intelligencia, a cabal of super scientists. Through exposure to an unknown mix of gamma radiation and cosmic energy, General Ross became the Red Hulk, exhibiting strength levels comparable to the original Hulk as well as the unique ability to raise his skin temperature during periods of extreme rage. The Red Hulk's dermal layer can grow hot enough to ignore the atmosphere surrounding his body in a flaming aura. The resulting thermal energy generated by his skin cells can subsequently be redirected through the Red Hulk's optic nerves, generating directed heat beams that burst from his eyes. Although it was believed Ross had lost his gamma-powered abilities, his recent death and resurrection raises questions as to whether the Hulk within him is truly gone forever.
Jocasta
Built as Ultron's bride, Jocasta overcame her villainous programming to become a member of the Avengers. Since her inception, Jocasta has served as an advocate for treating artificial life-forms with compassion and respect.
Jocasta's silicate brain employs state-of-the-art processors that perform complex calculations with astonishing speed and accuracy. The result is an intellect classified in the "super-genius" tier. In addition, her access to the Avengers' data banks has allowed her to gain expert knowledge in a wide variety of fields, from computer science to medicine.
By emitting targeted bursts of electromagnetism, Jocasta can seize control of tech devices and mine their digital data. Jocasta's cyber-synaptic brain has even allowed her to experience humanlike emotions and sudden flashes of creativity — though I should note that some of these effects might be due to the fact that the Wasp's brain waves were used during the development of the neural template that became the foundation of Jocasta's intelligence.
The Thing
Unlike the other members of the Fantastic Four, the Thing experienced a gruesome metamorphosis that instantly rendered him an outcast in human society. While his rocky exterior may brand him a monster to many, it is the noble heart that beats inside of Benjamin J. Grimm that makes him one of the most trusted allies Wakanda has ever known.
Loosening any of the Thing's stony plates requires a tremendous amount of applied force, and only a blow delivered by a being with the Hulk's level of strength can dislodge one. Despite this, the Thing's shell has been known to flake and chip during periods of extreme dryness. Though it resembles rock, I have wondered whether the Thing's body armor could be a fibrous protein similar to keratin. A biological base for his silicate shell would explain why the Thing can grow new plates, and arthropod exoskeletons provide examples of similar structures that have arisen from biological evolution.
Symbiotes
The first-known symbiote on Earth was originally believed to be nothing more than a "living costume" belonging to Spider-Man, which the hero brought home following an extradimensional adventure. In time, we came to learn that Spider-Man's costume was a Klyntar symbiote — a morphologically malleable life-form that forges a deep bond with a living host to perpetuate its life cycle.
Although some believe the Klyntar to be parasites, the symbiotes do not seek to drain their hosts but rather to physically enhance them. Notably, two human hosts, later dubbed Venom and Carnage, gained superhuman strength after bonding with their symbiotes. The subjects' greatly increased physical prowess was the result of the Klyntar enveloping their human hosts within their mass, creating a flexible, breathable organic sheath. In this configuration, the symbiote acts as an exoskeleton that augments the host's natural musculature in the manner of mechanized power suit.
