Dive into the 'Spider-Man: The Spider-Verse Unfolds' Book

Watch the Spider-Verse unfold with the turn of a page in Spider-Man: The Spider-Verse Unfolds, a one-of-a-kind gift book arriving in December, featuring Miles Morales and all your favorite characters from Marvel and Sony Pictures Animation’s blockbuster film. Published by Abrams Books for Young Readers, the book is now available for pre-order, arriving on shelves just in time for the holidays on December 6, 2022.
This groundbreaking storybook brings Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse to life like never before! As you turn the pages, one epic and seamlessly captivating illustration, printed on an accordion fold, moves forward with you—each section transitioning into the next to tell the story of our friendly neighborhood web-slingers. Following Miles Morales as he meets Peter Parker, Gwen Stacy, and all the other amazing Spider-People from the multiverse, this book is the perfect gift for Marvel fans of all ages!
Get a first look at the pages inside Spider-Man: The Spider-Verse Unfolds and see for yourself!
The book features the gorgeous artwork of Mingjue Helen Chen, an LA-based illustrator who works in animation as well as publishing. She's worked for Disney Publishing, Boom, DC Comics and Marvel and contributed to titles like Jungle Book, Gotham Academy, Silk, and various comic book cover work. Her movie work includes Frankenweenie, Wreck-It Ralph, Big Hero 6, Wish Dragon, and most recently, she was a production designer on Raya and the Last Dragon.
