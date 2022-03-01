Dole Celebrate Everyday Heroes With New Marvel-Inspired Initiative

From Spider-Man, Iron Man, and Ant-Man to Black Panther, Black Widow, and Groot, Marvel Super Heroes are in a league all their own. And now, more than ever, many would agree that everyday heroes deserve the same accolades and admiration.

That’s the premise of Dole Healthy Heroes, Assemble!, a nine-month, empowered-living initiative sponsored by fresh produce leader Dole and inspired by the Marvel Cinematic Universe to recruit and recognize everyday heroes in all walks of life and encourage them to continue their impactful leadership and passion projects in their homes, families, communities and in the world.

Kicking off today, the program targets everyday heroes in four categories – mind, soul, heart, and home – during six-week recruitment campaigns featuring new, Marvel character-inspired recipes, original DOLE Banana stickers and DOLE Pineapple tags, digital downloads, in-store activations and motivational prizes awarded to inspiring heroes at the end of each period.

Dole worked closely with Marvel to develop the program, which gets its inspiration from Marvel heroes’ exemplary traits that everyone can attain: Spider-Man is responsible; Iron Man is inventive; Ant-Man is small, but mighty; Black Panther is loyal; Black Widow is athletic; and Groot is always eager to lend a helping hand.

The centerpiece of the program is Dole’s Celebrate Super Heroes Contest which asks everyday champions to submit their own hero’s story on social media—while challenging and encouraging others—for a chance to win $1,000 scholarships and other prizes that can super-charge their efforts to make a difference. The contest launches in late March, and further details will be announced in the coming weeks.

Another highlight is an assemblage of 20 astonishing and original Dole recipes developed by Melanie Marcus, MA, RD, Dole’s nutrition and health communications manager, in honor of Marvel characters. The hero-worthy entrée, side dish, salad, dessert and smoothie creations rich in fresh fruits and vegetables will be released through September.

“Few can resist the classic Marvel origins story about an everyday champion who overcomes adversity and defies the odds to become a true Super Hero. It’s why we instinctively root for the underdog and know deep down that good will triumph over evil,” said William Goldfield, Dole’s director of corporate communications. “At Dole, we know a little about those heroes, too. From our family farmers and crop specialists to the logistics workers, produce managers and supermarket retailers around the world, the Dole family consists of tens of thousands of ordinary heroes tirelessly doing their job to feed a hungry world every day.”

“Motivated by our friends at Marvel, we salute those everyday protectors and providers of a healthier, happier and more heroic life,” said Goldfield.

For most shoppers, the first sign of Dole Healthy Heroes, Assemble! are the hundreds of millions of DOLE Banana stickers and DOLE Pineapple tags featuring Marvel characters arriving in supermarkets throughout the U.S. and Canada by the end of February. The commemorative sticker sets will be updated with new stickers honoring the four hero categories as well as the theatrical releases of Marvel Studios' Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 6 and Marvel Studios' Thor: Love & Thunder on July 8.

In all, Dole will release 26 collectible, Marvel-themed banana sticker and pineapple tag designs in four waves through September.

Details and all program elements of Dole Healthy Heroes, Assemble!, including the contest, character recipes, digital downloads, dedicated social media campaign and blogger partnerships, will be announced in the coming weeks and listed on www.dole.com/Disney.