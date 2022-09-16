Culture & Lifestyle
Published September 16, 2022

Dragon Con 2022 Welcomes Back Marvel's Latest, Greatest Cosplayers

Check out some of the most impressive Marvel cosplays from Dragon Con 2022!

by Judy Stephens
Photo by Judy Stephens

Cosplay and conventions have returned with a bang! It’s been a few years since Marvel cosplayers gathered on the hallowed Hilton back-steps at Dragon Con, but they returned ready to fly their favorite Marvel colors. The annual pop culture convention in Atlanta, Georgia attracted over 65,000 attendees for their five day celebration of fandom. 

We’re excited to share a gallery of some of the Marvel gatherings that took place—groups of X-Men, Disney+, Moon Knight, Doctor Strange, the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and more!

Photo by Nicole Ciaramella

Every year we’re always excited to celebrate what cosplayers bring to Dragon Con, and it certainly feels good to be back!

Photos by Judy Stephens and Nicole Ciaramella

In this article: Spider-Man (Peter Parker), X-Men, Spider-Man (Miles Morales), Kingpin, Galactus, Rogue, Daredevil (Matthew Murdock), Jubilee, Deadpool (Wade Wilson), Avengers, Iron Man (Tony Stark), Black Widow (Natasha Romanoff), Hawkeye (Kate Bishop), Moon Knight (Marc Spector), Gambit, Storm, Black Cat (Felicia Hardy), Bishop (Lucas Bishop), Cyclops (Scott Summers), Wolverine (James Howlett), Doctor Doom (Victor von Doom), Lady Deadpool, Captain Marvel (Carol Danvers), Professor X, Serpent Society, Jane Foster, Colossus (Piotr Rasputin), Kraven The Hunter (Sergei Kravinoff), Loki, Hercules (Heracles), Captain America (Steve Rogers), Terrax, Polaris, Phoenix (Jean Grey), Nova (Sam Alexander), Sabretooth, Kitty Pryde (Earth-58163), Doctor Strange (Stephen Strange), Scarlet Witch (Wanda Maximoff)