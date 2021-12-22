Erin Kellyman on Reinventing Karli Morgenthau and the Flag Smashers For 'The Falcon and The Winter Soldier'

How would you sum up Karli Morgenthau’s backstory?

Erin Kellyman: She has grown up quite displaced, and moved around a lot ever since she was a kid. She doesn’t know who her parents are and she doesn’t have any other biological family. She’s kind of grown up on the streets, just trying to fend for herself, really. But she also supports the people that are around her. She has support from other people too, and she’s kind of built her own family from that. Obviously, she ends up trying to forcefully make things right within the world and help out displaced people, but it gets a little messy.

Did you know much about the character’s history from the original Marvel comic books?

Erin Kellyman: Yeah, I knew that it was a comic character and I knew that it was a guy [Karl Morgenthau]. It was quite wild, because we didn’t get the scripts at all when we were auditioning. I’d done a bunch of research beforehand, and when I realized it was a guy I was like, “OK, this is pretty sick that they’ve turned him into a girl!” But in the research I did from the comics, [I could see] it was more of a villain. After I got the scripts, I understood her a little more – how her reasoning and her actions come out of a good place.