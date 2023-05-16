Carter shares her origins too, recalling a trip to the sporting goods store with Spike Lee to outfit the School Daze cast, and a transformative moment stepping inside history on the set of Steven Spielberg’s Amistad. She recounts anecdotes from dressing the greats: Eddie Murphy, Samuel L. Jackson, Angela Bassett, Halle Berry, Chadwick Boseman, and many more. She describes the passion for history that inspired her period pieces—from Malcolm X to What's Love Got To Do With It—and her journey into Afrofuturism.

Taken as a whole, Carter’s three-decade career is not just a collection of great films; it tells a story. Whether comedies or period pieces, biopics or Super Hero blockbusters, her films have shaped the narrative of the Black experience in American cinema. And her work is sure to inspire the next generation of storytellers.

Read two exclusive excerpts from The Art of Ruth E. Carter below, then preorder your copy from Chronicle Books ahead of its May 23 release!

ON THE CREATION OF SHURI’S BLACK PANTHER SUIT IN BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER:

The big dynamic costume that everyone was curious about was the new Black Panther suit and who would don it. We wanted the new Black Panther design to share the same aesthetics and functions as T’Challa’s suit. While the gorgeous black, silver, and gold suit was newly created for Shuri, it was imperative that we follow the aesthetic that was established in the first film as well as maintain the same connection to Africa. The Okavango triangle would cover the surface, and the molded claws and striations would be a raised design. What separated Shuri’s suit from T’Challa’s was the number of gold and silver raised pieces and the cat-faced gauntlets.

Shuri’s Panther suit needed very little structure added, only enough to give the incredible Letitia Wright a dynamic superhero silhouette. I approached this with caution, wanting to present a costume that was believable. I examined Letitia’s muscle sculpt and discussed with [film director] Ryan [Coogler] and [producer] Nate [Moore] specifically what was needed. The suit’s top layer includes the design details that were outlined in the sketch and explored through several fittings. The helmet was printed and tried on by the actress as well as by her stunt performers. In the end, Letitia Wright gave us chills with an incredible performance that honored her predecessor. When the Panther costume was on set, it dazzled and thrilled the crew to see T’Challa’s little sister take on her new role with vitality, as she had earned the role of the Black Panther.

Looking back over my career, I have dressed superheroes of the civil rights movement and then the first Black Panther, which was a full-circle moment. I never imagined that one day I would be dressing a Black woman as a superhero in the same way. Black women have always been strong; we just have a suit now to show it.

When it’s all said and done, there is a little praying that goes on. You hope that you’ve done it right. You wish you had more time. You want the culture to be represented in its best light, and you learn as you go.

For me, creating this new story through costumes was very different from working on the first Black Panther film, and equally challenging, if not more so. Especially with the crew having to wear masks or be online for most of our interactions. We had set the bar high with the first film, and we needed to meet and exceed that bar while still giving the audience something fresh and original. All of the actors connected with their costumes so deeply and were so aligned to the costume’s story and meaning, that it raised up all of their performances. We get these deeply beloved characters in wearable art.

We hope that when people watch Black Panther: Wakanda Forever they take in an incredible movie experience, their eyes are met with vivid visual storytelling, their hearts are connected to the beloved characters’ journey of grief and transformation, and their souls are enriched by finding representation and expanding their cultural horizons.