First Look at Worlds of Marvel on the Disney Wish

The experience comes to a climax in a hands-on presentation of the latest Pym technology, the Quantum Core, which enables the growing and shrinking of things. Of course, things never go as planned and with some "hilarious Ant-Man-style hijinks," the experience takes a turn as an unexpected villain arrives on the scene with their eye on stealing the technology. Thankfully, Ant-Man and the Wasp are on the scene with some help from Captain America, Captain Marvel and the fellow guests in attendance!

Fans can experience Avengers: Quantum Encounter aboard the Disney Wish, which sets sail on its maiden voyage on July 14. Choose from three and four night adventures to the Bahamas along with Castaway Cay, Disney's own private island. Voyages begin in Port Canaveral, Florida.

Get a glimpse of Worlds of Marvel and Avengers: Quantum Encounter in the photo gallery below.