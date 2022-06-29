First Look at Worlds of Marvel on the Disney Wish
Disney Cruise Lines sets sail and brings the heroic encounters to fans like never before
Get ready for heroic encounter like never before as the Disney Wish prepares to set sail for the first time featuring the Worlds of Marvel attraction on board. Entertainment Weekly provided our first look at this amazing experience that brings the adventures of Ant-Man and the Wasp directly to guests in a first of it's kind interactive experience, Avengers: Quantum Encounter.
Fans and guests of the Disney Wish can enter the Worlds of Marvel attraction and step into Avengers: Quantum Encounter where while dining, they'll get a presentation of amazing hero technology such as Iron Man's Arc Reactor, Captain America's shield and of course Ant-Man's Pym Particles. The experience is enhanced by a series of screens surrounding guests with highlights from everyone's favorite Marvel Studios films.
The experience comes to a climax in a hands-on presentation of the latest Pym technology, the Quantum Core, which enables the growing and shrinking of things. Of course, things never go as planned and with some "hilarious Ant-Man-style hijinks," the experience takes a turn as an unexpected villain arrives on the scene with their eye on stealing the technology. Thankfully, Ant-Man and the Wasp are on the scene with some help from Captain America, Captain Marvel and the fellow guests in attendance!
Fans can experience Avengers: Quantum Encounter aboard the Disney Wish, which sets sail on its maiden voyage on July 14. Choose from three and four night adventures to the Bahamas along with Castaway Cay, Disney's own private island. Voyages begin in Port Canaveral, Florida.
Get a glimpse of Worlds of Marvel and Avengers: Quantum Encounter in the photo gallery below.