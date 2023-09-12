First Look from Titan Books: An All-New Sam Wilson: Captain America Anthology

Hitting bookstores on June 11, 2024, Titan Books is delighted to announce Captain America: The Shield of Sam Wilson, a Marvel Original Anthology and the first prose book starring Sam Wilson, the first Black American super hero in mainstream comic books.

Delivering an action-packed anthology inspired by the character’s comic book runs, this prose book of short stories will see Sam Wilson prove he is ready to carry the shield as he faces Skrulls, Sabretooth, Kingpin, and other infamous villains. And plenty of bestselling authors and creators are set to contribute, including author Kyoko M, fantasy author L.L. McKinney, crime writer Gary Phillips, sci-fi author Sheree Renée Thomas, comics creator Alex Simmons, horror and mystery writer Nicole Givens Kurtz, and many more.

The anthology will be edited by Jesse J. Holland too, a bestselling non-fiction author, longtime comic book and science-fiction fan, writer of the comic novelisation Who is the Black Panther? and editor of Black Panther: Tales of Wakanda.

