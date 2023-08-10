Your First Look at the Cover to Original Graphic Novel ‘Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur: Wreck and Roll!’

Following the debut of her original Disney+ show, Lunella Lafayette—AKA the smartest person in the Marvel Universe—gets her own original graphic novel with Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur: Wreck and Roll!. When a rad-skating band of thieves starts going wild, it’s up to Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur to take to the streets and put a stop to their crime spree—while making sure to bust a few sweet moves along the way! But can Lunella balance fighting crime and training with her all-new, all awesome derby team—especially when it turns out that team might be up to no good? Set against the backdrop of her vibrant Lower East Side community, this hilarious graphic novel with a diverse cast of characters will be a hit with kids everywhere when it hits shelves on April 2.

