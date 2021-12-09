Get Ready for Some Big Adventures with Your Favorite Heroes on the LEGO DUPLO Marvel App
Available now on the App Store and Google Play!
Join Spidey, Captain America, and other Marvel heroes for exciting adventures and pretend-play fun!
Perfect for 2-5 year olds, the LEGO® DUPLO® Marvel app is now available on the App Store and Google Play. Filled with puzzles, games and even a pizza-stealing villain(!), each play pack features an open-ended play experience to help your favorite Marvel hero save the day.
Shoot webs with Spidey and his Amazing Friends or rescue a kitten with Captain America! Check out some of the action below:
Featuring fun and engaging problem-solving challenges to support your child’s learning and development, LEGO® DUPLO® Marvel is carefully aligned with the highly-regarded Headstart Early Learning Outcomes Framework.
In LEGO® DUPLO® Marvel, your child will:
– Develop their IMAGINATION through pretend play with Marvel heroes
– Build their SELF-CONFIDENCE with positive play experiences
– Stimulate their CURIOSITY with child-centered ‘explore and discover’ play patterns
– Develop their CREATIVITY and SELF-EXPRESSION by building with virtual LEGO® DUPLO® bricks
– Practice REASONING AND PROBLEM-SOLVING skills with fun and challenging puzzles
Download LEGO® DUPLO® Marvel app now on the App Store and Google Play!