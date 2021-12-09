Get Ready for Some Big Adventures with Your Favorite Heroes on the LEGO DUPLO Marvel App

Join Spidey, Captain America, and other Marvel heroes for exciting adventures and pretend-play fun!

Perfect for 2-5 year olds, the LEGO® DUPLO® Marvel app is now available on the App Store and Google Play. Filled with puzzles, games and even a pizza-stealing villain(!), each play pack features an open-ended play experience to help your favorite Marvel hero save the day.

Shoot webs with Spidey and his Amazing Friends or rescue a kitten with Captain America! Check out some of the action below:

Featuring fun and engaging problem-solving challenges to support your child’s learning and development, LEGO® DUPLO® Marvel is carefully aligned with the highly-regarded Headstart Early Learning Outcomes Framework.

In LEGO® DUPLO® Marvel, your child will:

– Develop their IMAGINATION through pretend play with Marvel heroes

– Build their SELF-CONFIDENCE with positive play experiences

– Stimulate their CURIOSITY with child-centered ‘explore and discover’ play patterns

– Develop their CREATIVITY and SELF-EXPRESSION by building with virtual LEGO® DUPLO® bricks

– Practice REASONING AND PROBLEM-SOLVING skills with fun and challenging puzzles

Download LEGO® DUPLO® Marvel app now on the App Store and Google Play!