Go Behind The Scenes With 'Loki: The Official Marvel Studios Collector Edition'

Hiddleston clearly remembers the odd moment when he discovered his synergy with Wilson. “We were shooting out in the middle of the night in late February, in a quarry, somewhere in Georgia," he remembers. "It was really, really cold and I was wearing a costume, I was just in shirtsleeves, bare arms. And I realized that in the takes I was standing still, and I would start to shiver. And there was this massive hill that the trucks were coming down. And to keep myself warmer I decide to run up this hill between takes so I wasn’t shivering.” Suddenly, on one of these runs, Hiddleston saw Owen Wilson sneaking up on his left, also busy running, “And without saying he was going to do it, without noticing, without sort of making a comment.”

“I didn’t know where Tom was going,” remembers Wilson, “But it was like seeing someone, like a kid in your neighborhood throwing a ball against the wall and thinking, ‘That looks fun.’ I saw him running up this hill, and I said to myself, ‘I’m going too.’” According to Hidddleston, “That’s when I knew we had him. That’s when I knew he was locked in.”