New Groot Free-Roaming Robot Begins Testing at Disneyland

Clear the dance floor, because Groot has arrived.

Recently, a Groot play test took place at the Disneyland Resort where Groot himself took to the stage to raise the roof in front of a handful of guests. And yes, you’re really seeing a little walking and talking robot Groot strut onto the stage alongside Star-Lord.

“We’re a storytelling company so we want to bring these characters to life in the most authentic way possible.” Joel Peavy, Executive R&D Imaginer, Walt Disney Imagineering Research and Development explained in a video for Disney Parks. “For us, that means a walking, robotic actor… that can move, gesture, and emote in style.”

For the play test, Groot and Star-Lord have a dance-off with the audience, as they naturally do.

“Ideally, we want guests to get excited, but this is the first time I’ve seen guests get visibly excited— adults, kids,” Michael Serna, Executive Creative Director, Disney Live Entertainment says in the video. “It is shocking what they get to see and they understand how unique and fun this is.”

Get your groove on and take a look at the Groot video above!