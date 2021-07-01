The Guardians of the Galaxy Clash with the Avengers in 'Target: Kree' Prose Novel

In the action-packed novel Target: Kree, the Avengers clash with the Guardians of the Galaxy in a desperate search for a planet-killer.

Following the destruction of their world, a group of Kree refugees come to Earth to work for Stark Enterprises. But the Guardians of the Galaxy arrive soon after, believing that the world-killer is actually one of those Kree, now hiding out on Earth. But there are others after the killer too, and the Avengers have no choice but to respond – and both Tony Stark and Kamala Khan have to choose between the fate of the Earth and the people they care about.

Target: Kree will be available in trade paperback, ebook and audiobook formats on July 6.

