‘Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind’: 7 Facts You Need to Know

When Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind opens at EPCOT at the Walt Disney World Resort team up with Star-Lord, Gamora, Drax, Rocket, and Groot to do what they do best — save the galaxy and listen to music.

Visitors at the first-ever Other-World Showcase Pavilion will find themselves along for the ride, literally, on an adventure like no other. So, what can you expect? It’s an experience that needs to be seen to be believed, and ahead of the opening of the attraction, here are some things you need to know:

The heroes of Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind are, obviously, the Guardians of the Galaxy, including Star-Lord, Gamora, Drax, Rocket, and Groot – and also you! Climb aboard a Starjumper to help the Guardians save the galaxy…again.

But just who is threatening the galaxy in the first place? Eson, a celestial, is trying to right a wrong and steals the Cosmic Generator from the Wonders of Xandar!

Eson has stolen the Cosmic Generator to utilize Jump Points to travel quickly from one place to another — and all of this falls under the larger Universal Neural Teleportation network.

An all-new character joining the universe is Centurion Marik, portrayed by Terry Crews. Glenn Close reprises her role as Nova Prime. Additionally, for the first time ever, hear Worldmind, the the Xandarian sentient super computer, in the Galaxarium.

Speaking of hearing things, Tyler Bates, who composed the score for both Guardians of the Galaxy movies, also scored the music for the attraction.

Plus, jam out to six different songs randomly featured in the attraction: “September” by Earth, Wind & Fire; “Disco Inferno” by the Trammps; “Conga” by Miami Sound Machine; “Everybody Wants to Rule the World” by Tears for Fears; “I Ran” by A Flock of Seagulls; “One Way or Another” by Blondie.

Want to pick up a trinket on your way out? The Treasures of Xandar is managed by The Broker, the “exclusive” contractor for the store.

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind is a brand new, family-thrill coaster developed by Walt Disney Imagineers just for this attraction. It’s a “story coaster” that will amaze guests as it rotates 360 degrees throughout the attraction so the focus is always on the action, and additionally will feature a reverse launch on a coaster, never before seen in Disney Parks. It is also one of the longest enclosed coasters in the world, which means it lives up to and matches the enormous scale of adventures of the Guardians of the Galaxy films!