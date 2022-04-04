‘Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind’ Opens May 27 at EPCOT at Walt Disney World

Buckle up and get ready — it’s time to rewind.

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, a brand new family-thrill coaster located at EPCOT at the Walt Disney World Resort, is set to open on May 27, 2022. Join Rocket, Groot, Star-Lord, and the rest of the Guardians of the Galaxy on a cosmic adventure as they do what they do best: save the galaxy… and also listen to some really great tunes.

As revealed in the latest teaser for the coaster, the Wonders of Xandar pavilion — the first "other-world" showcase pavilion in EPCOT's history — is in trouble, and a distress signal is sent out to the Guardians, who are clearly in-between galaxy saving missions. “This is an SOS from Nova Corps … Our outpost on Earth’s EPCOT is in danger!” the transmission explains, and considering that Star-Lord is fast asleep, Rocket takes it upon himself to set a new course.

“It’s save the galaxy time, again,” he says, as the ship heads towards a jump point alongside other Starjumpers, a type of Xandarian spacecraft — which also serve as the ride vehicles for the attraction!

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind is a brand, family-friendly coaster developed by Disney Imagineers just for this attraction. It’s a “story coaster” that will amaze guests as it rotates 360 degrees throughout the attraction so the focus is always on the action, and additionally will feature a reverse launch on a coaster, never before seen in Disney Parks. It is also one of the longest enclosed coasters in the world, which means it lives up to and matches the enormous scale of adventures of the Guardians of the Galaxy films!