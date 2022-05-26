‘Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind’: Discover the new Other-World Showcase Pavilion, The Wonders of Xandar

The Starjumpers

While the Guardians are en route to help recover the Cosmic Generator, they’re going to need some help in the meantime. That’s where this cosmic tour turns into a cosmic adventure. Centurion Marik informs everyone that they should head out to the Starjumpers, which are shuttles that launch from the Starcharter. However, they’ve now been programmed to follow Eson as he travels back in time thru the mutant jump point, in hopes of helping stop him before the Guardians arrive!



What happens next? Climb aboard a Starjumper to find out!

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind is a brand new, family-thrill coaster developed by Walt Disney Imagineers just for this attraction. It’s an Omnicoasterthat will amaze guests as it rotates 360 degrees throughout the attraction so the focus is always on the action, and additionally will feature a reverse launch on a coaster, never before seen in Disney Parks. It is also one of the longest enclosed coasters in the world, which means it lives up to and matches the enormous scale of adventures of the Guardians of the Galaxy films!

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind opens May 27th at EPCOT at the Walt Disney World Resort.