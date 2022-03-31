Halle Berry Casts a Spell at Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure Park

No one can resist the mystic forces of the mysterious ancient sanctum inside Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure Park, not even Halle Berry! The Oscar-winning actress — and clearly brand-new Avengers Campus recruit — stopped by the area on a recent visit to the Disneyland Resort and caught up with Doctor Strange. What did they talk about? What spells did she learn? Did Berry stop by Pym Test Kitchen for any snacks on her way out?

All questions that need answers, but those will have to wait for another day! The mystic arts can't reveal every single secret...