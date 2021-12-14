Bake a Batch of Hawkeye-Inspired Snickerdoodle Cookies

It’s true that the best gifts come with a bow, and Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye is proof of that. Tis’ the season for holiday decor, trick arrows, and cookies!

In Episode 4, "Partners, Am I Right?" Clint Barton and Kate Bishop are on the move and on the hunt for their lost trick arrows but they’re going to need some help. It’s LARP-ers to the rescue (isn’t it always?), and Grills, Wendy, Missy, and Orville agree to assist in exchange for materials for new costuming. Just like that, it seems a partnership, within a partnership, has formed.

The real focus here is the fresh snickerdoodles Grills is baking in his apartment. What a whirlwind of a day, LARPing, crime-fighting, cookie baking — it’s all understandably a bit much for Clint — but just think of those cinnamon sugar sweets, and what a great reward they’ll be after finding those dangerous projectiles, bro!

Hawkeye Snickerdoodles

Makes 36 cookies

For the cookies:

2-3/4 cups all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons cream of tartar

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter, softened

1-1/4 cups sugar

2 large eggs

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

For the cinnamon sugar: