Holiday Gift Guide 2022: Assemble the Perfect Gift for an Avengers Fan
Assemble a sensational gift for the Avengers fan in your life with these items!
As any Avenger worth their salt knows, teamwork makes everything better—and that goes for the holidays, too!
Searching for something that will wow the Avengers fan in your life? Look no further! The Marvel.com editorial team has got you covered, with items ranging from themed wearable blankets to action figures to bags and wall calendars galore!
2023 Marvel Infinity Saga Collector's Edition Calendar
This 2023 Marvel Calendar features awesome imagery of both superheroes and villains from the entire Marvel Infinity Saga. Through friendship, sacrifice, and a lot of heart, anything is possible—even saving the universe. This one-of-a-kind product includes a uniquely designed 2023 wall calendar, two 8'' x 10'' posters, and an exclusive collectible gift box. DateWorks 2023 Calendars are great for staying organized and productive all year long. They also make a perfect gift for anyone on your list!
2023 Marvel - History of Marvel Day-at-a-Time Box Calendar
Filled with cool facts on every page, this 2023 History of Marvel Calendar will help you remember details about all your favorite Marvel movie and comic book characters, including Ant-Man and Venom, as well as more obscure characters like Moon Knight. Day-at-a-Time Calendars feature full-color, page-a-day designs with Saturday and Sunday combined, and a sturdy, self-standing easel making it the perfect addition to your office desk decor. To help reduce waste, DateWorks Day-at-a-Time Calendars are now plastic-free! The former plastic easel is now a sturdy, eco-friendly gray board material. DateWorks 2023 Calendars are great for staying organized and productive all year long. They also make a perfect gift for anyone on your list!
Marvel Black Panther Padded Touchscreen Work Gloves
Tackle any problem from home repairs to throne usurpers with these Marvel Black Panther Work Gloves. Fitting for Wakanda, these technologically-advanced gloves are made with a combination of neoprene, spandex, and TPR and have touchscreen-compatible pads on the thumbs, index, and middle fingers so you can still use your phone. The purple detail stitching really shows off Black Panther's insignia.
Spider-Man Comfy Original Wearable Blanket
Calling all Spidey Fans! We are ears-over-heels in love with our new Disney and Marvel collection featuring The Comfy Original®. Marvel’s Spider-Man takes center stage and will have you feeling the happy instantly! The Comfy Original® wearable blanket is the world’s first of its kind, letting you stay warm and cozy whether you’re at home or on the go. The Comfy Original® wearable blanket’s huge, one-size-fits-all design combines an ultrasoft microfiber exterior with a luxurious, sherpa-lined interior to make you think you’re being hugged by a cloud. Slip one on and start living #TheComfyLife!
Marvel Avengers Comfy Original Jr. Wearable Blanket
Kids everywhere are going crazy for The Comfy Original Jr.® wearable blanket featuring their favorite Disney, Marvel and Star Wars™ characters. It’s the fun-sized version of our famous The Comfy Original®—the world’s first truly wearable blanket. Super Heroes unite with our Marvel Spider-Man or Marvel Avengers Comfys. Best for kids 10 and under, The Comfy Original Jr.®, comes in just one size and is perfect for any kid-friendly occasion, from lounging at home to long car rides to sleepovers to video games to, yes, even wearing to school! The giant pocket keeps their belongings safe, while the huge hood flips up for extra warmth. From the instant they slide into The Comfy Original Jr.®, their smile will tell you they can Feel The Happy!®
Toothgnasher and Toothgrinder Plush Goat Set
The two mystical goats tasked with pulling Thor's chariot, or ''Goat Boat'' as it's dubbed, are paired together in this plush set. Inspired by their appearance in Marvel Studios' Thor: Love and Thunder, Toothgnasher and Toothgrinder will pull at your heartstrings.
Loungefly Loki TVA Miss Minutes Crossbody Bag
“Hey, y’all!” The Loungefly Loki TVA Miss Minutes Crossbody Bag is here to catch you up on the most recent happenings at the Time Variance Authority. Taking the shape of the TVA’s animated mascot, the front of this crossbody bag features Mis Minutes’ orange clockface. Embroidered applique forms her arms and legs, and her cheery catchphrase appears on the bag’s back. This timeless accessory is sure to keep any outfit in line and has plenty of room to store all your time-travel essentials. The Loungefly Loki TVA Miss Minutes Crossbody Bag is made of vegan leather (polyurethane). Bag has adjustable, removeable strap and sturdy metal hardware. Additional features include applique, debossed, embroidered, and printed details. Take note of the coordinating inside lining.
Loungefly Marvel Ms. Marvel Cosplay Mini Backpack
Dare to dream big! Super Hero heights are within reach with this Loungefly Marvel Ms. Marvel Cosplay Mini Backpack. Carry this accessory when your day packs a punch. This dazzling mini backpack replicates Ms. Marvel’s iconic suit, complete with a golden lightning bolt with bold red stripes, which come to life in applique detail. Even Ms. Marvel’s applique and debossed red scarf drapes heroically between sheens of metallic blue. Gold embroidered and metallic applique flourishes save the day with a touch of sparkle. Blue and red details carry over to the side pockets, and an enamel zipper charm of a frozen treat serves as a reminder that even heroes need a reward after fighting crime, fitting in at school, and keeping up family expectations.
It’s the perfect accessory for carrying your daily necessities—or for stretching your everyday travels into crime-fighting adventures. Backpack features include sturdy gold-colored metal hardware, an enamel zipper charm, adjustable straps, side pockets, vegan leather (polyurethane), and applique, embroidered, debossed, and printed details. Note the coordinating lining.
Marvel Black Panther Household Tool Set (82pc)
If you live in a technologically advanced society like Wakanda, you know that you're pretty much constantly having to fix things, which is where this Marvel Black Panther Household Tool Set comes in handy. Whether your hovercraft needs repair, or you just need to hang a vibranium nail, this 82-piece set can help you conquer your to-do list in style. In a case shaped like Black Panther's insignia, this tool set includes 26 different sockets and 40 unique bits, so you'll never have to go back to the store to find the right one for the job again.
Marvel Studios' Thor: Love and Thunder Be Worthy Break Apart Eye Palette
Rock your true colors with the electrifying Marvel Studios' Thor: Love and Thunder x Ulta Beauty Collection. This dynamic Be Worthy break apart eye shadow palette will supercharge your beauty routine!
King of Wakanda Special Edition FireCuda External Hard Drive
From the nation of Wakanda, enrich your collection with the Walmart-exclusive, officially licensed King of Wakanda Drive. Designed with the honor and strength of Black Panther himself, this Special Edition FireCuda External Hard Drive glows with magenta LED lighting out of the box.
Iron Man Mark LXXXV (Battle Damaged Version) Special Edition Sixth Scale Figure
Inspired by the big moments in Avengers: Endgame, Sideshow and Hot Toys are excited to present the sixth scale collectible figure battle damaged version of Iron Man Mark LXXXV as the latest addition to the ever-expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe lineup. Meticulously crafted based on Tony Stark/Iron Man in the movie, the one-of-a-kind collectible figure features two interchangeable head sculpts, including a newly developed head sculpt with battle damage and an interchangeable helmeted head with LED-light up function.
The Iron Man armor has been faithfully reproduced with red, gold, and charcoal grey coloring featuring battle damage and weathering effects, LED light-up functions scattered throughout the upper body, back and Arc Reactor on chest, a battle-damaged sixth scale Nano Gauntlet as seen in the movie equipped with LED light-up function and matching interchangeable hands mounted with all six Infinity Stones, an energy blade, a pair of claw blasters and a highly elaborated rock diorama dynamic figure stand.
Captain America Premium Format Figure
The Captain America Premium Format Figure measures 21” tall and 22” deep as Steve Rogers barrels down the battlefield, fending off enemy fire with his iconic shield in this dynamic action pose. Green and yellow Hydra weaponry is buried beneath his feet, taken down by Cap and his allies while he protects the values of hope and freedom from the villainous forces led by his nemesis the Red Skull.
The Captain America Premium Format Figure is fully sculpted to capture the Star-Spangled Avenger’s classic comic book appearance in a three-dimensional collectible format. Cap’s costume consists of his classic red, white, and blue bodysuit with a scale-covered chest emblazoned with his star symbol on the front and back, as well as red gloves and boots all textured with realistic fabric-like looks. He leads with his shield, weathered with wartime distress and orange blast effects on the front. Finally, Captain America’s classic cowl features a large letter “A” and a pair of white wings framing his resolved portrait, determined to do whatever it takes to stand up for freedom and justice.
Guess in 10 MARVEL Card Game
Get ready for the exciting card game of questions! Ask up to 10 questions to guess the Marvel-themed word on the Game Card. Is it a villain? Do they have super strength? See your favorite Super Heroes on these cards such as Captain America, Iron Man, Thor, Hulk, Wasp, Black Panther, and Dr. Strange. Think hard, ask intelligent questions, use your clue cards wisely, and the be the first player to win 7 Game Cards. Divide yourselves up in teams, ask up to 10 questions and try to guess your opponent’s Game Card. It's that simple! Strategize your way to victory by making use of exciting features such as Clue Cards and Bonus Questions to plan your way to winning 7 cards. First to 7 cards wins it all! One game set includes 50 Game Cards, 6 Clue Cards and a handy box to store it all.
