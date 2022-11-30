Holiday Gift Guide 2022: Treat Your Friends and Family Like Royalty with These Black Panther Gifts
We've rounded up the best gifts from Wakanda to delight the Black Panther fans in your life!
If there's anyone who's one step ahead, it's Wakandans—and where best to shop for gifts than in the most technologically advanced nation in the world? Get a jump-start on your holiday shopping with these fresh picks from the Marvel.com editors!
Fans of Black Panther most definitely have good taste, so we've rounded up the best of the best holiday gifts that'll be sure to please! From finding stylish fits to the most delicious treats, we've found the perfect presents for all ages. Treat your loved ones like royalty with any of these great Black Panther gifts this season!
Wakanda Forever x Actively Black Merch Hoodie
With the temperatures dropping outside, reach for this so you can stay both warm AND stylish throughout the season. Featuring the Official Marvel's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Logo, this Wakanda Forever x Actively Black Merch Hoodie has a relaxed fit made of Premium Performance Tech Fabric (we expect no less from Wakanda). Stay comfortable in this hoodie that has moisture wicking, soft 4-way stretch material and flat seam stitching. We think you may have just found your new favorite hoodie.
Wakanda Forever x Actively Black Merch Joggers
Okay, so we couldn't leave this out—because if you're going to have the best hoodie in town, might as well pair it with the ultimate joggers too, right? Grab a pair of these Wakanda Forever x Actively Black Merch Joggers to mix and match with basically anything! Also featuring the Official Marvel's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Logo, and made out of Premium Performance Tech Fabric, these joggers serve true comfort and style with 4-way stretch material and flat seam stitching. We love the tapered leg look, and did we mention these are Unisex? Don't be surprised if you find yourself living in them all-year-round!
Black Panther Reversible Baseball Cap for Kids
Wakanda Forever! Feel as invincible as The King of Wakanda with this vibranium-patterned baseball hat that features a Black Panther logo appliqué on the front. Treat the coolest kids you know with this stylish Black Panther hat (we promise not to tell them you're secretly jealous of their new hat).
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Fashion T-Shirt
Celebrate your visit to Wakanda in this striking top with patterned yoke and sleeves inspired by Marvel's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. You'll love this look that will make you stand out in any crowd!
Black Panther Light-Up Living Magic Sketchbook Ornament
You'll want to pounce on this Black Panther Sketchbook Ornament before it's gone. A heroic action pose on a snowy light-up base will make your season super.
Black Panther 1:3 Scale Statue
Premium Collectibles Studio present the Black Panther 1:3 Scale Statue, an epic Marvel collectible direct from the world of Marvel’s Avengers.The Black Panther 1:3 Scale Statue measures 37.5” tall and 22.5” wide, inspired by the action-packed addition of Wakanda to the Marvel video game.
The stoic King T’Challa displays his might with a Vibranium spear planted firmly beside him, sitting in his throne room. His ornate golden seat is detailed with beautiful Wakandan aesthetics, blending Afrofuturistic design with traditional colors and patterns. A shield emblem and panther sigil adorn the back and front of the throne, giving Black Panther the blessings of the goddess Bast.
The Black Panther Statue is fully sculpted to capture all the unique details of his in-game appearance. His Vibranium-enhanced suit features numerous textures across his muscled physique to protect the warrior king in battle. This video game statue includes two portraits — one masked portrait and one unmasked portrait — offering collectors multiple display options. Every angle of this breathtaking Black Panther collectible is packed with intricate elements capturing the beauty and strength of Wakanda.
Marvel Black Panther Household Tool Set (82pc)
If you live in a technologically advanced society like Wakanda, you know that you're pretty much constantly having to fix things, which is where this Marvel Black Panther Household Tool Set comes in handy. Whether your hovercraft needs repair, or you just need to hang a vibranium nail, this 82-piece set can help you conquer your to-do list in style. In a case shaped like Black Panther's insignia, this tool set includes 26 different sockets and 40 unique bits, so you'll never have to go back to the store to find the right one for the job again.
Marvel Black Panther Cordless Power Screwdriver Set (41pc)
Save the day when you're equipped with this Marvel Black Panther Cordless Power Screwdriver Set. With the iconic insignia of Marvel's Black Panther, this case contains not vibranium from Wakanda but something even more useful: a cordless screwdriver, 6 manual screwdrivers (for when you forget to charge the cordless one), a ratchet handle, and 30 multi-head bits for all your home and electronics repair missions. It's a great housewarming gift or a nice way to say thanks to someone who comes to your rescue.
Marvel Black Panther Padded Touchscreen Work Gloves
Tackle any problem from home repairs to throne usurpers with these Marvel Black Panther Work Gloves. Fitting for Wakanda, these technologically-advanced gloves are made with a combination of neoprene, spandex, and TPR and have touchscreen-compatible pads on the thumbs, index, and middle fingers so you can still use your phone. The purple detail stitching really shows off Black Panther's insignia.
Okoye Special Edition FireCuda External Hard Drive
The perfect collectible for a brilliant warrior—the officially licensed Okoye Drive. Designed with the elite strength of the leader of the Dora Milaje, this Special Edition FireCuda External Hard Drive brings a boldness to your system with yellow LED lighting.
Check out the other versions available for Black Panther, Shuri and the King of Wakanda!
Black Panther: A Nation Under Our Feet
Written by award-winning author and commentator Ta-Nehisi Coates, Black Panther: A Nation Under Our Feet showcases one of Marvel’s most iconic Super Heroes. Folio is proud to publish this groundbreaking tale featuring art by Brian Stelfreeze and an introduction by novelist Walter Mosley.
Marvel Studios' Black Panther Wakanda Forever x BLK & Bold Specialty Coffee - Rise & GRND Keurig® K-Cups
Things have just gotten a little bit more heroic. BLK & Bold is proud to be a licensed partner for Marvel Studios’ Black Panther Wakanda Forever. Our sweet and creamy medium roast is blended perfectly to help you get up and get going. With our premium specialty coffee, you’re guaranteed to be delivered a versatile cup with flavors like savory toffee and nutty under notes and a little bit of lemon from the acidity. And this time, we suit up our packaging to feature some of your favorite Black Panther characters like Shuri, Okoye, Nakia, and M'Baku!
Also available as ground coffee in two delicious drip-blend flavors: Smoove Operator and Rise and GRND!
Flavors of Wakanda Variety Pack (6 Pack)
Experience the taste of Wakanda with this Limited Edition Seasoning Sauce Variety Pack which includes: Wakandan Jollof Rice (2 pouches), Wakandan Jerk Seasoning (2 pouches), and Wakandan Coconut Rice (2 pouches). These delicious meals just might become a household staple, so be sure to stock up!
Layovers Set of 3 Collection - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Layovers, the premier producer of luxury faux nails, presents a limited-edition nail collection commemorating Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Designed to lay over your natural nail for a long-lasting and reusable instant manicure. Features custom nail art inspired by the story of the Black Panther.
Included in the set are: Vibranium Claws, which are vibrant blue nails featuring an iridescent green, gold, and blue abstract design in a black frame symbolizing Wakanda’s most precious metal, Vibranium; Wakandan Tech 101, which has a transparent nail base, boasting a bold white streak and grey tip illuminating contemporary and modern themes in a nod to Shuri’s lab, Wakandan technology, and the scientific advancements behind the Black Panther’s coveted claw necklace; and finally, Rituals + Royals, featuring matte-finish nails accentuated by multi-colored brush strokes inspired by Wakanda’s all-female special forces, the Dora Milaje.
Wakandan Styling Balm
In a new partnership with Marvel, Young King Hair Care offers this Limited Edition Wakandan Styling Balm inspired by Black Panther: Wakanda Forever for everyday heroes, big and small. Royally crafted with plant-based ingredients, our Wakandan Styling Balm moisturizes and provides a flexible hold to help style hair. Made with Baobab & Marula Oils, which are native to Africa, and not formulated with sulfates, parabens, phthalates, mineral oil or silicones. Baobab Oil strengthens and deeply hydrates hair while Marula Oil enhances shine and fights frizz.
Loving the styling balm? Try out these other products in this limited edition haircare line: Wakandan Refreshing Oil Spray, Wakandan Curl Custard, and Wakandan Cleansing Co-Wash.
