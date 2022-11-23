Holiday Gift Guide 2022: Magnificent Marvel Coffee Table Books

Return to some of Spidey's earliest stories with Gil Kane's The Amazing Spider-Man: Artisan Edition! This collection presents each page in what appears to be black and white, but has actually been scanned in color. Readers view the art in its most natural form—blue pencils, ink gradients, and editorial notations all clearly visible—so they can (ahem) marvel at all the little nuances that make original art unique.

This volume contains the infamous three-part drug story that was not approved by the Comics Code Authority (AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #96–98). The second three-part story features the legendary six-armed Spider-Man saga (AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #100–102). Additionally, one of the most famous—and most shocking—Spidey tales is included: the death of Gwen Stacey! (AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #121). You can’t get a better line-up of Spider-Man stories than this!



Gil Kane is regarded as one of the finest comic artists in the history of the medium. His dynamic sequential storytelling abilities, coupled with impeccable draftsmanship, make him a true artist’s artist—as this book will attest!