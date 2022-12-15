Holiday Gift Guide 2022: 'This Week in Marvel' Hosts Ryan & Lorraine's Holiday Favorites
Let Ryan Penagos and Lorraine Cink help you with your holiday shopping!
The holidays are almost upon us—but don't panic just yet! If you're still on the hunt for a last-minute gift for the Marvel fan in your life, look no further than This Week in Marvel's very own Holiday Gift Guide.
TWIM podcast hosts Ryan "Agent M" Penagos and Lorraine Cink have shared some of their favorite Marvel merch to help you track down the must-have items of the season. From chatty Spider-Man plushes and a Sanctum Sanctorum made of LEGO to the hottest console game of the winter, Ryan and Lorraine have got you covered in the gifts department!
My Friend Spidey
It’s Spidey Time! Swing into the latest Spidey adventure with the My Friend Spidey 16-Inch Plush with sounds. Press the spider on the Webbed-Wonder’s chest to activate one of 16 authentic phrases, including, “Let’s practice our Spidey swing,” “Way to go team Spidey,” and more! These featured catchphrases are straight from the amazing show, Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends, the new Marvel animated series.
Flash 'N' Dash Web Crawler
Look out: here comes Spidey and his motorized Flash 'N' Dash Web Crawler. This battery operated 9-inch vehicle features lights, sounds, and the ability to roll on its own. Press down Spidey's head once to activate the Web Crawler. Its hood emblem, tail lights and headlights will pulsate as engine sounds road to life. Press it again and the Web Crawler will propel itself into adventure. Whenever it bumps into an object, it will automatically back up, spin around, and roll into a new direction.
LEGO Sanctum Sanctorum
A three-story tribute to Doctor Strange, this detailed recreation of the Sanctum Sanctorum, the notorious residence of Doctor Strange, incorporates classic scenes from Marvel Studios' Avengers: Infinity War and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Featuring 2,708 pieces, nine iconic LEGO minifigures, several customizable elements, and countless authentic details, the model's build-and-display possibilities are endless.
Marvel's Midnight Suns
Set in the darker, supernatural side of the Marvel Universe, Marvel's Midnight Suns is a tactical RPG from the creators of XCOM. As the Hunter, a legendary demon slayer with a mysterious past, you'll lead a team of legendary Marvel heroes as they attempt to stop the Mother of Demons from completing an ancient prophecy and summoning her evil master, Chthon. The game is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.
Monopoly: Marvel Studios' Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Edition Board Game
Black Panther fans, get ready to enter the Marvel Universe with this exciting Monopoly game inspired by the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever super hero movie. It's an epic race to control key locations, build temples, and secure as much Vibranium as possible. Play on the side of the Wakandans or support the Talocanil using different colored custom Monopoly tokens and buildings. The last player with Vibranium when all other players have lost theirs wins the game. Will the forces of Wakanda or the mighty Talocanil claim victory in this fierce battle across land and sea?
Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness DVD/Blu-ray
Journey into the unknown in Marvel Studios’ Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. When the MCU unlocks the Multiverse, Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) must enlist help from old and new allies as he traverses mind-bending and dangerous alternate realities in order to confront a surprising adversary.
Thor: Love and Thunder DVD/Blu-ray
Marvel Studios' Thor: Love and Thunder, the fourth installment of the Thor franchise, focuses on the future of New Asgard. While Valkyrie seeks to find a worthy ruler to stand by her side, Thor reunites with his old flame Jane Foster. What follows is a love story of gigantic odds between gods and mortals.
Marvel Anatomy: A Scientific Study of the Superhuman
When Skrull forces use their shape-shifting powers to infiltrate Earth’s defenses, King T’Challa must delve into Wakanda’s scientific archives to determine which Super Heroes and Super Villains might be most at risk. With assistance from his brilliant sister, Shuri, the Black Panther explores the unique anatomical makeup of a vast range of super-powered individuals, unlocking the secrets behind their abilities.
Featuring exclusive anatomical cutaway illustrations created by concept artist Jonah Lobe (Skyrim, Fallout) and writing by Marc Sumerak (MARVEL Future Revolution) and Daniel Wallace (The Jedi Path), this deluxe book is a visually stunning journey into the powers of the Marvel Universe’s greatest characters.
Unisex Wakanda Athletics Crewneck
Actively Black's Unisex Wakanda Athletics Crewneck is made from Premium Performance Tech Fabric with Embroidered Patch Lettering, Rubber Logos, a Relaxed Fit, and a 4-Way Stretch.
Marvel Logo Varsity Sweater
Looking for more? Find all of Marvel's 2022 Gift Guides here!
Want to stay on top of everything in the Marvel Universe? Follow Marvel on social media—Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram—and keep watching Marvel.com for more news!