Holiday Gift Guide: Marvel Prose Book Recommendations

Assemble, Ye Avengers! All four Avengers films are presented as Shakespearean plays in this must-have for Marvel fans.

What if the most epic cinematic franchise of all time had been penned by the greatest playwright of all time? Wonder no more! In William Shakespeare’s Avengers, the best-selling author of the William Shakespeare’s Star Wars series has reimagined the Avengers films as plays penned by the Bard himself, including: "Assemble, Ye Avengers," "Lo, The Age of Ultron," "Infinity War’s Tale," and "The Endgame’s Afoot."

Authentic meter and verse, stage directions, and clever Easter eggs will delight fans of the Avengers and Shakespeare alike. Readers will experience their favorite scenes, characters, and lines in a fresh—yet fully faithful—way, through soliloquies and dialogue by everyone from Captain America to Groot (“’Tis I!”).