Holiday Gift Guide: Open Doors to New Worlds with These 'Eternals' Gifts
The Universe awaits!
The following article is sponsored by Amazon.
The holiday season is here! With just a few days left of the shopping season, we're looking to Amazon to come in clutch to ensure gifts arrive on time!
With the arrival of Marvel Studios’ Eternals, one of the biggest movies of the year, now is the best time to introduce everyone to this group of heroes from beyond the stars who had protected the Earth since the dawn of man. After all, they've just emerged from the shadows to defend humanity once again.
We've consulted Amazon's Eternals Hub for all the best merch, and we've rounded several up for you below!
LEGO Marvel | The Eternals in Arishem’s Shadow
Combine all the fun elements of the Marvel Studios’ Eternals movie in one awesome LEGO playset. In Arishem’s Shadow brings four Eternals, a Deviant and a Celestial together in a Super Hero confrontation that allows young heroic kids to help the Eternals take on the evil Deviant bat. The Eternals have cool powers: Ajak is the only one able to communicate with the powerful extra-terrestrial beings, the Celestials; Sersi transforms matter into whatever she desires; Ikaris has superhuman strength; and Kingo can blast terrestrial energy. The set also includes a posable Celestial figure that can hold an Eternal minifigure in its hand. LEGO Marvel Eternals building toys are unique playsets with cool characters that inspire kids’ imaginative play and take them to an endless universe of role-play fun.
Hasbro Marvel Eternals Cosmic FX Gauntlet
Join the clash for the universe with all the cosmic power of the Eternals! The Eternals were alerted to the Deviant threat by the Celestials, a race of cosmic builders whose fingerprints are on the very building blocks of life itself. Kids can imagine their own epic cosmic adventures with this Cosmic FX Gauntlet, inspired by Marvel Studios’ Eternals film, which they can wear on their wrists and role play with movie-inspired lights and sounds. Imagine joining Thena, Ikaris, Sersi, and the rest of the Eternals as they battle against the Deviants with this Cosmic FX gauntlet!
Marvel Myths and Legends: The Epic Origins of Thor, the Eternals, Black Panther, and the Marvel Universe
These are the spectacular sagas and mythic tales that define and underpin the Marvel Universe.
Visit the dawn of time to witness the birth of the Celestials and their warring creations, the Eternals and Deviants. Discover the pantheons of Thor, the Asgardians, and their Olympian rivals. Wonder at the arcane origins of Doctor Strange, the Sorcerer Supreme. Behold the new and ancient gods of Wakanda and the Black Panthers. Celebrate the rise of Atlantis and its royal protector Namor, the Sub-Mariner.
Eternals Vol. 1: Only Death is Eternal
Never die…never win. What’s the point of an eternal battle? For millions of years, one hundred Eternals have roamed the Earth, secret protectors of humanity. Without them, mankind would be smears between the teeth of the demon-like Deviants. Their war has waged for all time, echoing in our myths and nightmares.
But today, the Eternals face something new: change! Can they — or anyone on Earth — survive their discovery? An Eternal has been murdered by one of their own, and this may not be the last such killing. But Sersi’s number one suspect is — Thena?! Plus, titans clash in a city driven mad, as Ikaris battles Thanos! From the thought-provoking minds of Kieron Gillen and Esad Ribić comes a new vision of the classic Marvel mythology!
Funko Pop! Marvel: Eternals (With Potential Chase; Styles May Vary)
The Eternals live hidden among humans, but emerge from hiding to aid mankind. Collect these Pop! figures to build your Eternals collection and aid the others in your set.
There's a chance you may find the glow in the dark chase for certain characters! Vinyl bobblehead is approximately 4-inches tall. Please note: Chase variants are shipped at random. Receiving a chase with purchase is not guaranteed.
Marvel Eternals Vintage Group Shot Comic Cover Sweatshirt
In this Monopoly Board Game: Marvel Studios' Eternals Edition, players travel around the board safeguarding as many properties as they can. The more they safeguard, the more rent they can collect from fellow Eternals in the form of cosmic energy units. Players get to choose from one of the 10 Monopoly Eternal tokens, each with a unique Super Hero ability that can change the course of the game. The last player to have cosmic energy units when all other players have depleted theirs wins! The game makes an awesome gift for kids ages 8 and up.