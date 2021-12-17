Holiday Gift Guide: 14 Gift-Worthy Marvel Coffee Table Books

A rare treat for any comic superfan, the special edition of Marvel By Design is bursting with bonus features. Encased in an exclusively designed presentation box, the book becomes a collectible in and of itself.

Marvel By Design is an expansive, five-part visual encyclopedia highlighting examples of the comic powerhouses’s exceptional approach to logos, layout, lettering, cover design, and coloring. Offering insights from legendary colorist Laura Martin, artist Klaus Janson, and letterer Todd Klein, as well as essays from industry-defining graphic designers like Mike Essl and Paul Sahre, this title illustrates comic culture’s indisputable influence on the creative industry as a whole. You can also purchase the regular edition as well.