Disney’s Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel is Now Open at Disneyland Paris
Take a peek at some of the artwork and Super Heroes you'll find inside!
Disney’s Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel is now open! As its name suggests, the brand new hotel pays tribute to the home of so many MARVEL Super Heroes and the artists who created them.
This four-star hotel offers premium comfort and personalized services, while celebrating the culture and vibrant energy of New York City, styled as an iconic art gallery. With more than 350 pieces of artwork on display, spanning both comics and movies, it is one of the largest collections of MARVEL artwork in the world. The collection was created by more than 110 artists from all around the world and includes about 50 pieces created exclusively for the hotel.
At Disney’s Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel, the guest experience is taken to the next level with a holistic, 360-degree approach to storytelling and exclusive experiences including a Selfie Spot with Spider-Man at the Super Hero Station, a creative space for little ones called Marvel Design Studio, and the Hero Training Zone, an outdoor field with dedicated areas for a variety of sports activities to be enjoyed by guests of all ages.
The Guest experience is taken to the next level with a holistic, 360-degree approach to storytelling and exclusive experiences. Hotel Guests can enjoy a Selfie Spot with Spider-Man at the Super Hero Station, where they can also find exclusive Marvel Photo Stations showcasing décor from favorite Marvel movies for Guests to take action-packed photos. Little ones can learn how to be a Marvel comic book artist in a creative space called Marvel Design Studio, while sports enthusiasts can enjoy the fitness center, indoor and outdoor Metro Pool, and Hero Training Zone, a 420-square-meter outdoor field with dedicated areas for a variety of sports activities to be enjoyed by guests of all ages.
With 471 Superior Rooms, 65 Empire State Club rooms and 25 Suites dedicated to Spider-Man, the Avengers or other MARVEL Super Heroes – the hotel offers a Manhattan-style, four-star service and accommodations right down to its food and beverages. Unique restaurant and bar concepts celebrate MARVEL art with menu offerings inspired by many New York specialties and a full range of Marvel-themed meals and drinks.
From the lobby to rooms to restaurants to a Selfie Spot with Spider-Man, there is something for each and every Guest looking for premium comfort and services, from dedicated Marvel fans to those discovering their inner Super Hero for the first time.
At Disney’s Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel, Guests can dive straight into the action at exclusive and unique locations.
SUPER HERO STATION
Guests can strike a pose for a selfie with Spider-Man at the Super Hero Station, a dedicated space to experience this Selfie Spot. At Marvel Photo Station, Guests can also take action-packed photos by entering one of the many exclusive photo locations that immerse them in MARVEL movies such as Guardians of the Galaxy, Captain Marvel, Iron Man, Ant-Man, The Avengers, Thor, Spider-Man, and Doctor Strange.
MARVEL DESIGN STUDIO
Marvel Design Studio, a creative space for families with kids, is the place for every hero to unleash their inner creative genius and learn how to be a Marvel comic book artist with tutorials to draw many inspiring Super Heroes. In this bright interior space influenced by the Marvel Animators Bull Pen – where the artists draw, ink, and color the comic books – Guests can find fun and appealing MARVEL artworks, and little ones can enjoy many MARVEL digital activities on dedicated tablets, read some of their favorite comic books and create their own adventures with MARVEL toys on display.
HERO TRAINING ZONE
The hotel completely reimagines sports and leisure experiences for the whole family, building on both the New York and Marvel storylines. While featuring classic sports installations such as the indoor and outdoor Metro Pool (with kiddie pool) and a fitness center, it also features the unique Hero Training Zone. This outdoor 420m2 multisport field inspired by the look and feel of New York and Marvel Super Heroes provides dedicated areas for kid and adult activities such as basketball, fitness, and yoga.
Disney's Hotel New York - The Art of Marvel has a rich food and beverage offer inspired by many New York specialties and a full range of Marvel-themed meals and drinks, including ones specially created for kids.
MANHATTAN RESTAURANT
Manhattan Restaurant is a contemporary casual restaurant serving modernized traditional Italian dishes made with ingredients sourced in Italy. Its design is the perfect example of fusion between the Marvel Universe and New York-style codes with its majestic crystal chandelier evoking the Manhattan skyline and Thor’s realm of Asgard.
DOWNTOWN RESTAURANT
Downtown Restaurant is a culinary journey through cosmopolitan New York, with a buffet featuring a mix of specialties and dishes prepared live in front of the Guests by the Chefs, referencing Chinatown, Little Italy, and American classics. It is a contemporary diner inspired by the art deco era that defined New York City, celebrating the art and tradition of the comic books with 90 unique pieces of art on display.
SKYLINE BAR
Skyline Bar offers sleek martini cocktails**, including signature martinis** and refined beverages, with American bites and treats. It is uptown with a slightly formal atmosphere that draws inspiration from Tony Stark interiors and Avengers Headquarters. Guests feel transported to the top of a luxury high-rise bar in midtown Manhattan via a set of “panoramic windows” showing a breathtaking view of New York's famous skyline with a few Marvel twists.
BLEECKER STREET LOUNGE
Bleecker Street Lounge will look like an elegant lounge evoking a downtown Manhattan loft with bricks and concrete walls. It will be a subtle nod to Doctor Strange and the Sanctum Sanctorum on Bleecker Street in Greenwich Village. Casual and hip, it will serve drinks for adults and kids inspired by Doctor Strange, as well as American bites and treats, microbrews, organic wine, and even hot chocolate.
While Disney’s Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel opens, a deliberate approach to health and safety measures is implemented. Guests are invited to check www.disneylandparis.com for the most current information. Packages are on sale, with an exclusive launch offer through the Disneyland Paris call center and official travel agent channels!