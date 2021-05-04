Inez Temple Readies For A Fight in Upcoming Heroines Novel 'Outlaw: Relentless'
On sale September 7, 2021!
The fourth prose novel in Marvel and Aconyte Books' MARVEL HEROINES line, Outlaw: Relentless, will sets its sights on one of Marvel's super-powered mercenary.
In Outlaw: Relentless, critically-acclaimed genre-warping author Tristan Palmgren readies the mercenary Outlaw for a fight — but when her own mind is being stolen from her, she'll have to find a new way to defeat the bad guys, in this fast-paced Marvel Heroines adventure. This novel will be available everywhere books are sold on September 7, 2021.
Inez Temple, aka Outlaw, is a key member of Domino’s mercenary team, the Posse. When a job goes sideways, Outlaw finds herself on the outside, and in an alarming state. A merc in her line of work needs to be sharp, but Inez’s mind is slipping away from her. Mutant-hating telepath Johnny Dee is robbing her of the only things she’s ever counted on: her wits and her courage, and worse – her very identity. Inez’s bloody revenge will take her on a chase through the Texas desert and a labyrinth of her own worst memories.
Outlaw: Relentless is the next prose novel from the MARVEL HEROINES line, which centers on captivating stories that feature some of Marvel's best-loved characters — some just coming to understand their powers for the first time, and others firmly established among the ranks of legendary Super Heroes. This novel continues the fan-favorite series arc from Tristan Palmgren, which began with Domino: Strays, exploring the characters of her close-knit team, the Posse.
Outlaw: Relentless will be available in trade paperback, ebook and audiobook formats, available at bookshops and online retailers later this summer on September 7, 2021. Pre-order now!
