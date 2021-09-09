Inspire and Entertain Kids with These Shang-Chi Books
Witnessed the rise of a new Marvel Hero on the big screen and now your little ones can't get enough? We've got you!
Marvel Studios' Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings is officially the #1 Movie in the World, and its impact on young children seeing a hero that looks like them on the big screen in a Marvel blockbuster is not lost on the stars and creative team behind the film.
If you and the fam watched Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings over the week, and the little ones in your life can't get enough of Marvel's greatest fighter, Shang-Chi, we've got a handful of young reader titles to inspire and entertain!
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings: Who Guards My Sleep
Written by Marie Chow and illustrated by Sija Hong, Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings: Who Guards My Sleep just hit shelves earlier this week!
A beautifully illustrated picture book that will explore the fantastical elements of Marvel Studios' Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings while introducing readers to a child-aged Shang-Chi and his family.
Shang-Chi (Little Golden Book)
Marvel's Greatest Fighter—Shang-Chi—saves the day in his first ever Little Golden Book!
Meet Shang-Chi as he searches for adventure in a world full of danger! As a super spy and master of the martial arts, he teams up with super-powered allies such as Iron Man and the Mighty Avengers to save the day. Boys and girls ages 2-5 will love this action-packed Little Golden Book as they learn about this hero's amazing skills as well as his friends and fiercest foes!
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings: Ultimate Colouring Book
Fight alongside Shang-Chi and his friends as he confronts his past and faces the mysterious Ten Rings Organization. Bring their adventure to life in this colouring book.
World of Reading: This is Shang-Chi
The This is line of Marvel's World of Reading early readers is designed to offer reluctant readers books they will want to read by featuring the origin stories of characters they love.
Shang-Chi lives in San Francisco and works at a bakery―but he has a secret: he is a master of martial arts! Shang-Chi was raised in China and was taught all about his father's five schools of fighting to become the champion of the hand school.
Learn how Shang-Chi uses his martial arts skills to becomes an Avenger―and a super hero―in this leveled reader, This Is Shang-Chi.
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings: Fearless Fighters Colouring Book
Complete activities and colour your way through this exciting book based on Marvel Studios' latest blockbuster release, Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings.
The Totally Awesome Hulk (2015) #15
In this instant hit issue of THE TOTALLY AWESOME HULK #15, Amadeus Cho is slowly learning how to become a team player, but he better learn fast when Ms. Marvel, Shang-Chi, Silk and a host of other heroes come to town!
Greg Pak and Mahmad Asrar famously depicted a scene that resonates with many Asian and Asian Americans―the "polite fight"―or what happens when the checks arrive after a shared meal with Shang-Chi and Jimmy Woo.
