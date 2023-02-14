‘Iron Man’ Director Jon Favreau Receives Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Almost 15 years ago, Jon Favreau brought Iron Man to theaters, forever changing the trajectory of the Marvel Cinematic Universe! And on Monday, the multi-hyphenate director, writer, producer, and actor received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame right in the heart of Hollywood.

On hand to help present and unveil the star was Tony Stark himself, Robert Downey Jr.

"16 years ago this week, Jon and I were in pre-production on what felt like a high-concept indie and we were fueled by this infectious yet unfounded confidence. I was beyond grateful for the power of second chances," Downey Jr. said in his introduction, reflecting on Iron Man. "The ride I've shared with him is too kismetastic to even imagine, and yet it's only a small part of his larger storytelling journey that continues to leave us elevated, inspired, and connected."

Downey Jr. continued, "His greatest gift is his humanity and then there's the funny, just for the funny alone, this man deserves this star. You will never meet a more searingly sophisticated wit. Why? Because he gets the joke and the joke is often painful. He deeply understands that life is fleeting and if we're not laughing, we're dying."

Find the full dedication ceremony above and images of the event below.