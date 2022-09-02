Last Chance to Assemble with DOLE® Healthy Heroes

From Spider-Man, Iron Man, and Ant-Man to Black Panther, Black Widow, and Groot, Marvel Super Heroes are in a league all their own. And now, more than ever, many would agree that everyday heroes deserve the same accolades and admiration.

That’s the premise of DOLE® Healthy Heroes, Assemble!, which wraps up a six-week recruitment period that focused on an empowered living sponsored by fresh produce leader DOLE® and inspired by the Marvel Cinematic Universe to recruit and recognize everyday heroes in all walks of life and encouraged them to continue impactful leadership and passion projects in their homes, families, communities and around the world.

The program targeted everyday heroes in four categories – mind, soul, heart, and home – and has featured new, Marvel character-inspired recipes, original DOLE® Banana stickers and DOLE® Pineapple tags, digital downloads, in-store activations, and motivational prizes awarded to inspiring heroes at the end of each period.

DOLE® worked closely with Marvel to develop the program, which gets its inspiration from Marvel heroes’ exemplary traits that everyone can attain: Spider-Man is responsible; Iron Man is inventive; Ant-Man is small, but mighty; Black Panther is loyal; Black Widow is athletic; and Groot is always eager to lend a helping hand.