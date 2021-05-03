Marvel’s Arena of Heroes: Golden State Warriors and New Orleans Pelicans Battle for Hero Points

The first-ever Marvel-inspired alternate presentation, NBA Special Edition Presented by State Farm: Marvel’s Arena of Heroes, is set to take place on Monday May 3 where a new Champion will be crowned! That’s right, the Golden State Warriors vs. New Orleans Pelicans game isn’t just about scoring regular points this time around, but also Hero Points.

Tune into the game on Monday, May 3 at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes. ESPN commentators Ryan Ruocco and Richard Jefferson will provide commentary in a fully customized Marvel-themed studio at ESPN’s Bristol, Conn. campus. Additionally, the special presentation will include commentary and analysis from Marvel expert Angélique Roché.

The latest development in Marvel and ESPN’s long history of sports content collaboration, the telecast will integrate elements from an original Marvel story and iconic characters including Iron Man, Black Panther, Captain Marvel, Captain America, Black Widow, and Doctor Strange throughout the live game, including 3D virtual characters, custom graphics and animation packages. The Avengers will begin their recruitment with the NBA elite and observe the battle between the Warriors and the Pelicans, focusing on three star players from each team and who ends the game with the most Hero Points:

Golden State Warriors:

Stephen Curry , three-time NBA Champion and two-time NBA MVP;

, three-time NBA Champion and two-time NBA MVP; Draymond Green , three-time NBA Champion;

, three-time NBA Champion; Andrew Wiggins, 2014-15 NBA Rookie of the Year;



New Orleans Pelicans: