Introducing ‘Marvel Beginnings,’ a Brand-New Publishing Program for Marvel’s Youngest Fans

From Marvel Books: Marvel Beginnings is an all-new, all-different publishing program helping to lay the foundation for even the youngest of heroes to start on a course of curiosity and discovery! This new publishing line for ages 0-3 features many of our youngest fans’ favorite Marvel characters rendered in a distinctive, yet accessible art style, with the goal to make growing and discovery a fun and heroic adventure.

The first two books in the Marvel Beginnings line are now available with even more to come this Fall! Grab more details about each new and upcoming release.

Available now! Everyone’s favorite Marvel characters are back in a new kid-friendly art style that’s sure to delight your budding super hero! This padded board book will help your little one explore colors, shapes, and numbers with guidance from Spider-Man, Hulk, Thor, and more. With a compact size, soft edges, colorful illustrations, and familiar faces—First Colors, Shapes, Numbers is perfect for tiny hands and growing minds.