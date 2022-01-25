'Marvel Big Book of Fun and Games' Delivers on Ultimate Family Fun

The ULTIMATE fun-filled, full-color Marvel activity book for the whole family, featuring legendary Super Heroes & Villains, Marvel Big Book of Fun and Games, arrives later this spring!

Can you solve riddles with the genius of Iron Man? Spot the Invisible Woman before she disappears? Crack Nick Fury’s secret codes?

With an introduction by Roy Thomas, bold cover from Doaly, and over 100 activities for families to enjoy together from Owen McCarron, readers can pick up this action-packed adventure for Marvel fans of all ages, Marvel Big Book of Fun and Games, this May 3, 2022. Pre-order the book now!