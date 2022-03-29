Complete Your Collection with the 'Marvel Classic Black Light Poster Portfolio Volume 2'

It's time to bust out your black light bulbs and expand your groovy collection!

In partnership with Marvel Comics, Abrams ComicArts is delivering the Marvel Classic Black Light Collectible Poster Portfolio Volume 2 later this fall on October 18, 2022. Complete your collection by pre-ordering now!

Marvel Classic Black Light Collectible Poster Portfolio Volume 2 features 12 additional ready-to-frame 20" x 30" reproductions of the original 24 posters, first published in 1971 by Marvel Comics and Third Eye, Inc.