Marvel Day at Sea Sets Sail Again on Disney Cruise Line in 2024

The Avengers are here to save the day whether by land, sky, or even sea! Continuing the popularity of Marvel Day at Sea (currently sailing now out of Miami!), the Avengers will assemble again on Disney Cruise Line in 2024. Guests will find themselves transported to a new realm of possibilities setting sail January through March out of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, these epic vacations will debut new characters and shows that unlock the inner Super Heroes in lifelong Marvel fans and newcomers alike.

Occurring on one action-packed day during select Disney Dream cruises, Marvel Day at Sea combines the thrill of Marvel comics, film, and animation with the excitement you’ll find onboard a Disney Cruise. The event features all-day entertainment, including meet and greets, stage shows, special screenings, merchandise, food and beverage, and activities for the whole family — both big and little Super Heroes.

Marvel Day at Sea will be offered on 10 five-night Caribbean and Bahamian cruises sailing from Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Departing Jan. 7, Jan. 21, Feb. 4, Feb. 18, and March 3, 2024, the western Caribbean itinerary includes George Town, Grand Cayman, and Castaway Cay.

Departing Jan. 12, Jan. 26, Feb. 9, Feb. 23, and March 8, 2024, the western Caribbean itinerary includes Cozumel, Mexico, and Castaway Cay.

To learn more about Disney Cruise Line or to book a vacation, guests can visit disneycruise.com, call Disney Cruise Line at 888-325-2500 or contact their travel agent.