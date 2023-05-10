Marvel Day at Sea — The Ultimate Marvel Itinerary to See and Do Everything

Avengers, ahoy! If you’re looking for a way to get up close with your favorite Marvel Super Heroes, dine on exquisite Marvel-inspired food, see some Marvel shows, and completely immerse yourself in the Marvel Universe for one day, set sail for Marvel Day at Sea, returning to Disney Cruise line in January 2024. Taking place on select sailings onboard the Disney Dream, Marvel Day at Sea combines the thrill of Marvel comics, film, and animation with the excitement you’ll find onboard a Disney Cruise. The event features all-day entertainment, including meet and greets, stage shows, special screenings, merchandise, food and beverage, and activities for the whole family — both big and little Super Heroes.

But what is it really like? It’s something you’ll have to see to believe, as it’s unlike any other Marvel experience out there. Whether you’ve already chartered a course or are preparing to set sail (cruises resume in 2024 out of South Florida!) here’s a very detailed log of what you might see, do, and experience throughout the day.

7:30 am — WAKE UP

I went to bed last night with the sweet sounds of Disney music softly playing in the background. But this morning, I woke up to the thunderous Avengers theme. Sometime overnight the ship completely transformed into Marvel Day at Sea, and that includes the background music, too. You can’t go anywhere on the ship without hearing iconic themes, including Captain America, Thor, Guardians, and even “Save the City” from “Rogers: The Musical” a few times here and there.

I quickly get ready to head out for the day, because there’s so much to see and do…

8:00 am — MEET SPIDER-MAN

Up first is hanging out with everyone’s favorite Web-Slinger, Spider-Man. I’ve booked a Heroic Encounter with him, which means I’ve got an abbreviated wait and a special spot to meet him, too. Though the line looks long, it’s a breeze in and out as Spidey and I take a selfie.