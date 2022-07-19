Marvel Entertainment Unveils 2022 San Diego Comic-Con Booth Schedules, Signings, Merchandise, Giveaways, And More

With San Diego Comic-Con just around the corner, Marvel Entertainment returns to San Diego Comic-Con with all-star panels, exclusive announcements, fan favorite talent signings, and unforgettable fan experiences at the Marvel booth all starting Thursday, July 21 through Sunday, July 24. Now, Marvel is thrilled to unveil its official convention-exclusive merchandise, booth schedules, signing schedules, and more!



Stop by the Marvel booth (#2329) for can’t-miss segments, including signings from some of the latest and greatest creating Marvel comics and beyond – and be sure to be to witness all the amazing Marvel cosplay events and receive special giveaways! Each signing attendee will receive a free limited edition poster while supplies last.

In collaboration with Marvel, fans will be able to experience one-of-a-kind activations and promotions from partners at the booth including:

A limited edition comic book signing and in-app giveaway via a livestream on Whatnot

A stunning reveal from East Continental

A first look at the Marvel x GUNNAR gaming eyewear collection

Exclusive Marvel semipermanent tattoos from Inkbox, drawn live by Inkbox artists at the booth

A closer look at a full line of VeVe premium licensed digital collectible NFTs from Marvel

And more!



Marvel Merchandise

F ans will also want to stop by Marvel’s merch booth (#2519), located right across from the main Marvel booth, for convention-exclusive merchandise including t-shirts, spirit jerseys, comic book variants, and more! This year’s apparel calls back to fan-favorite moments from Thor, Doctor Strange, Captain America, and more. And for all the True Believers out there, don’t miss out on two convention-exclusive variant comics, drawn in the indelible styles of Peach Momoko and Salvador Larroca!

A.X.E. EVE OF JUDGMENT #1 VARIANT BY PEACH MOMOKO

WOLVERINE #23 VARIANT BY SALVADOR LARROCA

Marvel Panel Giveaways

In addition to these variant comics at merch booth, be sure to attend the MARVEL COMICS: MARVEL FANFARE panel on Friday, July 22, where attendees will receive a stunning color-focus sketch variant of Daredevil #1 by Marco Checchetto and Matthew Wilson!

On Saturday, July 23, attendees at the MARVEL COMICS: NEXT BIG THING panel will get an exclusive New Mutants #27 variant featuring Marvel’s upcoming event, DARK WEB, with promotional art by Leinil Yu and Sunny Gho.

And on Sunday, July 24, attendees at the WOMEN OF MARVEL panel will walk away with a very special wraparound variant of Women of Marvel #1 by Elena Casagrande and Jordie Bellaire - featuring the Women of Marvel assembled!

Marvel Unlimited Annual Plus subscribers will also be eligible this year for a free exclusive one-of-a-kind Captain Marvel #39 variant by Gurihiru featuring Carol Danvers and Marvel’s latest breakout star, Jeff the Landshark! In order to redeem the comic, fans must come to the Marvel booth (#2519) at the Marvel Unlimited section and show their Marvel Unlimited membership plan screen within the Marvel Unlimited app or order confirmation for a Marvel Unlimited Annual Plus membership. One comic per member, comics are available while supplies last. And for fans who sign up for a Marvel Unlimited subscription plan at the booth, they will receive an exclusive pin, patch, or action figure as well, while supplies last!

Marvel Digital Media will also be conducting around-the-clock coverage of all the biggest stories and breaking news at Comic-Con on social media. For exclusive livestream coverage, fans can watch on Marvel.com, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, Twitch , and Whatnot. Coverage is hosted by Langston Belton, Angélique Roché, and Justin Warner. Experience the convention floor with Marvel, stay up to date on the breaking Marvel news, learn about some of your favorite Marvel characters, and don’t miss a beat from the Marvel stage and events within and around SDCC!

Fans should make sure they’ve signed up for Marvel Insider* to earn tens of thousands of points with special codes at Marvel panels and trivia questions at the Marvel merchandise booth.



An overview of Marvel Entertainment’s booth schedule, signing schedule, merchandise, and updated panels can be found below.

MARVEL ENTERTAINMENT BOOTH SCHEDULE:

THURSDAY, JULY 21

11:00 AM – 11:10 AM PT – Welcome to SDCC 2022

1:00 PM – 1:30 PM PT – Spider-Man: Beyond Amazing Cosplay Photo-Op

2:30 PM – 2:45 PM PT – The Making of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Beyond Amazing – The Exhibition

5:50 PM – 6:00 PM PT – Trivia Time with Marvel Insider

6:00 PM - 7:00 PM PT – Marvel Giveaway Hour

FRIDAY, JULY 22

1:00 PM – 1:15 PM PT – Marvel Mystery Reveal

2:00 PM – 2:05 PM PT – Jazwares: Spider-Rex and Venomsaurus Presentation

3:45 PM – 4:00 PM PT – Whatnot Demo & Live Auction

5:50 PM – 6:00 PM PT – Trivia Time with Marvel Insider

6:00 PM - 7:00 PM PT – Marvel Giveaway Hour

SATURDAY, JULY 23

5:00 PM – 5:15 PM PT – Whatnot Demo & Live Auction

5:20 PM – 5:30 PM PT – Trivia Time with Marvel Insider

5:30 PM – 6:30 PM PT – Marvel Becoming – Cosplay Competition

SUNDAY, JULY 24

11:00 AM – 11:30 AM PT – Marvel x Whatnot: 100 Thieves Q&A with Kris London

1:45 PM – 2:15 PM PT – Marvel x Whatnot: Big Marvel Giveaway

2:30 PM – 3:30 PM PT – Marvel Becoming – Kids Costume Event

3:50 PM – 4:00 PM PT – Trivia Time with Marvel Insider

4:00 PM – 5:00 PM PT – Marvel Giveaway Hour

MARVEL ENTERTAINMENT SIGNING SCHEDULE:

THURSDAY, JULY 21



1:45 PM – 2:15 PM PT – Ram V “Carnage” signing

5:00 PM – 5:30 PM PT – Rob Liefeld “Deadpool: Bad Blood” signing

FRIDAY, JULY 22

12:00 PM – 12:30 PM PT – Pablo Leon “Miles Morales: Shock Waves” signing

3:00 PM – 3:30 PM PT – Marvel Studios Animation signing with Ryan Meinerding

4:15 PM – 4:45 PM PT – Paul Cornell “Wild Cards” signing

SATURDAY, JULY 23

12:15 PM – 12:45 PM PT – Skottie Young/Humberto Ramos “Strange Academy” signing

1:00 PM – 1:30 PM PT – Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing “Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty” signing

1:45 PM – 2:30 PM PT – Marvel Studios’ Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness signing with Bruce Campbell

3:00 PM – 3:30 PM PT – Dan Slott “Spider-Man” signing

3:45 PM – 4:15 PM PT – Marvel Studios Visual Development signing with Andy Park

SUNDAY, JULY 24

11:45 AM – 12:15 PM PT – Marvel Studios Visual Development signing with Ryan Meinerding

1:00 PM – 1:30 PM PT – Adam Kubert “Wolverine” signing