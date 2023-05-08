Marvel Fan Fest Arrives at Shanghai Disneyland

Get ready for an action-packed adventure this May during Marvel Fan Fest at Shanghai Disneyland Park! Mickey and the gang show off their Super Hero pride and their fandom as they don their outfits themed to their favorite Marvel Super Hero. The gang will show off their heroic dance moves in Tomorrowland. Plus, be on the lookout for a whole range of Marvel-themed merchandise, food and beverage, décor, and so much more! You can see all the great offerings below

Throughout the month of May, guests can immerse themselves in all things Marvel with a variety of themed offerings. In addition to Mickey and his friends dressed in outfits inspired by their favorite Marvel Super Heroes, they'll be putting on a special Marvel Stage Show at the Pepsi E-stage in Tomorrowland. The Avengers Deployment Vehicle will also be making an appearance with select Marvel Super Heroes riding in the back of the state-of-the-art vehicle, during the pre- parade for Mickey’s Storybook Express and during the special Avengers Special Mission show.

Our favorite Marvel Super Heroes have geared up for an action-packed month, including Star-Lord and Gamora who have just recently joined the line-up of Marvel character experiences for Marvel Fan Fest. And on top of all this, Marvel fans will be able to enjoy Marvel-themed dining experiences throughout Tomorrowland and purchase Marvel merchandise. Being a super hero is hungry work, and Stargazer Grill will satiate hero-sized appetites with newly launched items including truffle burgers and truffle fries, alongside an array of popular Marvel-themed signature dishes and desserts.

Check out the amazing food and beverage and merchandise below and make your plans to visit Shanghai Disneyland in May to celebrate Marvel!