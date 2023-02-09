Marvel Kicks Off Its Avengers 60th Anniversary Celebration For 2023
The Avengers are BEYOND EARTH’S MIGHTIEST with new celebrations for kids and fans throughout 2023
Marvel HQ to kick off the year with two new Avengers short-form video series for kids: ‘MARVEL STUNT SQUAD’, available now, and ‘MARVEL MECH STRIKE: MECHASAURS’ this March
Classic and recent Avengers animated series returning to Disney XD
New ‘AVENGERS’ comic book series to debut this May
The Avengers are BEYOND EARTH’S MIGHTIEST! In honor of their 60th anniversary, Marvel Entertainment will be celebrating Earth’s Mightiest Heroes with fans everywhere with an entire year-long lineup of new comics, collectibles, toys, apparel, accessories, home décor, party items, stationery, video series, live experiences, and more. To kick off the celebration, Marvel HQ will also be premiering TWO all-new short-form series: MARVEL’S AVENGERS: STUNT SQUAD and MARVEL MECH STRIKE: MECHASAURS!
Marvel HQ, Marvel’s official family platform, will first kick off the year of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes with MARVEL’S AVENGERS: STUNT SQUAD on Marvel HQ’s YouTube channel, launching Saturday, February 11! In collaboration with Hasbro, this new motion comics series of shorts will follow genius inventor Tony Stark, aka Iron Man, as he creates a new nanotech launch pad that allows his elite team of Avengers, aka his Stunt Squad, to fly through the air, show off their moves, and perform awesome heroic feats as they take their battles against Marvel’s meanest baddies to delightful new heights! Witness new high-flying adventures featuring Hulk, Black Panther, and Captain Americas Steve Rogers and Sam Wilson, premiering globally February 11 across Marvel HQ’s worldwide YouTube channels. Episodes will release regularly through April 2023, and later this month, Hasbro will bring characters from the shorts to life in a new upcoming toy line.
Adding to Marvel HQ’s premieres, the Avengers are back in MARVEL MECH STRIKE: MECHASAURS this March, only on Marvel HQ’s worldwide YouTube channels! In this third season of the popular Marvel Mech Strike short-form series, Ultron has returned to take over humanity…by sending it back to the PREHISTORIC AGE! When all hope seems lost, Shuri and Iron Man discover a new Mech Strike armor to give them a fighting chance. But will the combined might and ingenuity of the Avengers be enough to save the world? Following the success of the first two Marvel Mech Strike seasons, fans won’t want to miss exciting new MARVEL MECH STRIKE: MECHASAURS episodes, videos and digital activities, toys, collectibles, apparel, and more coming later this year. Stay tuned for more series details soon, and prepare for even more weekly Avengers content on Marvel HQ through 2023 – along with news about Marvel HQ’s biggest chapter yet!
Outside of Marvel HQ, kids and families will also have a chance to dive into a number of classic and recent animated series featuring your favorite Avengers characters returning to Disney XD all year long! Library titles that will be highlighted throughout the year include: “Marvel’s Avengers: Secret Wars,” “Marvel’s Avengers Black Panther’s Quest,” “Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy,” “Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Mission: Breakout!,” Marvel’s Spider Man” and “Marvel’s Spider Man Maximum Venom.”
Marvel Comics will also join the celebration this year with an all-new Avengers comic book series, starting with AVENGERS #1 on sale in May! Written by Jed MacKay (Moon Knight) and drawn by Marvel’s Stormbreaker artist C.F. Villa (X-Men), this new era will see Captain Marvel leading a team of some of Marvel’s greatest icons, including Iron Man, Thor, Captain America, Black Panther, Scarlet Witch, and Vision, as they assemble once more to face The Tribulation Events and a new and insidious danger rearing its head: one that the Avengers know all too well, and one that comes to them in the most dangerous of guises – that of a friend.
Since the Avengers first debuted in The Avengers #1 in 1963, Marvel’s iconic team of Super Heroes has stood united against countless threats against humanity. With a continuously changing roster of living legends, the Avengers today are now one of the most recognizable Super Hero teams in pop culture. Join the Avengers’ 60th anniversary celebrations with your favorite Marvel comics, games, shows, collectibles, apparel, and more!
The Avengers’ 60th anniversary campaign, AVENGERS: BEYOND EARTH’S MIGHTIEST, follows the massive success of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Beyond Amazing celebration last year and promises to be bigger than ever before as Marvel marks six decades of its mightiest all-star team and showcases their thrilling storytelling and their inspirational, iconic team ups for fans all around the world.
For more information about Marvel’s Avengers 60th anniversary plans, visit Marvel.com. Families should also subscribe to Marvel HQ’s YouTube Channel to check out original shorts, clips, episodes, behind-the-scenes content and more exciting videos featuring your favorite Marvel heroes. With over 1.9 million subscribers, Marvel HQ is the destination for kids and families to find content from popular series like Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends, Marvel Super Hero Adventures, Marvel’s Avengers Assemble, and more! Visit Marvel HQ’s YouTube Channel at youtube.com/marvelhq or on the YouTube Kids App.
Celebrate 60 years of the Avengers and discover why they are BEYOND EARTH’S MIGHTIEST in 2023! More details about Avengers 60th anniversary plans will be revealed later this year.