Marvel Launching Core Rulebook for New Tabletop Role-Playing Game in Summer 2023

New adventures in the Marvel Multiverse start now! Today, Marvel announced the official role-playing game core rulebook and a new adventure book coming in Summer 2023. Both books are written by award-winning and New York Times best-selling author Matt Forbeck (The Marvel Encyclopedia, Dungeons & Dragons: Dungeonology) and feature covers by artist Iban Coello.



First, RPG players will be able to take on the roles of Marvel’s most famous Super Heroes in ‘MARVEL MULTIVERSE ROLE-PLAYING GAME: CORE RULEBOOK,’ on sale June 2023. Fully updated and expanded from the PLAYTEST RULEBOOK, which is now available, the core rulebook features all the rules that both new and seasoned players alike will need — including quick character creation, bombastic combat, and scores of amazing powers — plus full profiles of dozens of Marvel’s greatest heroes and villains. All that's needed is the book, three standard six-sided dice, and friends!