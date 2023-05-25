The 'Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game' Developer Update #2 Brings New Powers, Combat Changes and More

FAQ

Thank you to everyone who submitted questions through our FAQ submission box! We’ve answered some of the top questions here:

What happens when afflicted by prone, stunned, or paralyzed status effect while flying?

If you are stunned, assuming you have no other means of support, you fall at the end of your turn, using the normal falling rules.

If you are knocked prone, you spin one space downward. The other regular effects apply. You have trouble on all Melee checks, close attacks against you have an edge, and ranged attacks against you have trouble. It costs one space of movement to resume moving.

If you are paralyzed, the rules for that status effect work normally. Under some circumstances, the Narrator could rule that you can move via flying, but you would be unable to take actions or use powers that require Melee or Agility.

What are the rules for swapping/changing powers that you have?

Most characters can’t do this. However, if the character has an appropriate incident during play, the Narrator might allow them to rebuild their character’s powers from scratch. If this happens at the same moment that a character ranks up, the player can rebuild the powers for the new rank.

As of update 1.3, there are traits and tags. The rules state how many traits you get per rank, but don't state anything about Professions, which also provide you with traits. Am I limited to the traits in my profession?

A character gets the traits in their profession for free, as part of that profession. You get to choose one additional one per rank.

