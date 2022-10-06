Marvel's NYCC 2022: Day 1 Recap

Marvel’s official first day at New York Comic-Con 2022 has wrapped, kicking off four days of non-stop excitement from the ground floor at the House of Ideas!

The Marvel Booth (#2057) debuted incredible, lifelike wax figures of Loki and Black Panther, presented by the artists at Madame Tussauds! Plus, an exciting announcement about the next year of Captain America, inside details about the all-new Thunderbolts, and more breaking news from the floor!

In case you missed it, here's everything that happened with Marvel at New York Comic-Con 2022: Day 1!