Marvel's NYCC 2022: Day 1 Recap
All the breaking news and exciting announcements from the first day of New York Comic-Con 2022, including an all-new ‘Captain America’ crossover event!
Marvel’s official first day at New York Comic-Con 2022 has wrapped, kicking off four days of non-stop excitement from the ground floor at the House of Ideas!
The Marvel Booth (#2057) debuted incredible, lifelike wax figures of Loki and Black Panther, presented by the artists at Madame Tussauds! Plus, an exciting announcement about the next year of Captain America, inside details about the all-new Thunderbolts, and more breaking news from the floor!
In case you missed it, here's everything that happened with Marvel at New York Comic-Con 2022: Day 1!
MARVEL PUBLISHING NEWS
A Captain America crossover like none other will hit print and digital comic shelves next year! And, it will spin out of the pages of ongoing runs CAPTAIN AMERICA: SENTINEL OF LIBERTY and CAPTAIN AMERICA: SYMBOL OF TRUTH.
At "Captain America: Cold War – A This Week in Marvel Special Event," co-hosts Ryan Penagos and Lorraine Cink of the This Week in Marvel podcast were joined by current Captain America scribes Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing, and Tochi Onyebuchi and star-spangled Marvel Comics Editor Alanna Smith to shed light on this exciting epic launching next year.
Fans can learn more about the Bucky’s new mission in next month’s CAPTAIN AMERICA AND THE WINTER SOLDIER SPECIAL #1. The one-shot will see the debut of Winter Soldier’s new costume designed by series artist Carmen Carnero, as well as the persona Bucky will adopt for the war that lies ahead… Get a sneak peek at his new look right now in variant covers for the issue by Carnero and Alex Maleev.
LOOK, IT’S LOKI! MADAME TUSSAUDS DEBUTS THE GOD OF MISCHIEF AND BLACK PANTHER.
Marvel LIVE co-host Langston Belton spoke to Madame Tussauds spokesperson Ben Shapiro about bringing Asgard’s resident trickster and the King of Wakanda to life…in wax! Check out the twinkle (or is that chaos?) in Loki’s eyes by getting an up-close look at the Marvel booth all convention long. And, hear from Shapiro on hidden details from Loki and Black Panther’s NYCC debut!
WRITER JIM ZUB OFFERS A SNEAK PEEK AT HIS NEW ‘THUNDERBOLTS’ RUN
Marvel comics writer Jim Zub joined us live on the floor for a peek into his new THUNDERBOLTS run, plus teased the impact of Kingpin's ongoing presence in New York City! Grab more details about the new Thunderbolts lineup led by Hawkeye: Clint Barton.
Find more schedules and get the latest Marvel news and announcements coming out of New York! New York Comic-Con 2022 runs Thursday, October 6 through Sunday, October 9. For all the latest Marvel news from NYCC 2022, follow along live on Marvel.com, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Twitch.