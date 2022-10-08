Marvel's NYCC 2022: Day 3 Recap
‘Dark Web,’ ‘Sins of Sinister,’ and the ‘Fall of X.’ Marvel Comics maps out its biggest upcoming stories for the year ahead.
The third day of Marvel’s New York Comic-Con 2022 laid out the next year of Marvel Comics, including Spider-Man/X-Men crossover event DARK WEB, and upcoming event SINS OF SINISTER that will lay out the twisted fate of mutantkind.
The Marvel Booth (#2057) saw a (cosplay) takeover from the Spider-Verse, while the Marvel LIVE! Lounge spoke to creators Zeb Wells, Jed MacKay and Rachael Stott about Spider-Man team-ups, Moon Knight’s many sides, and the Fantastic Four.
In case you missed it, here's everything that happened with Marvel at New York Comic-Con 2022: Day 3.
MARVEL'S MOON GIRL AND DEVIL DINOSAUR WILL BE BACK WITH SEASON 2
Disney Branded Television has ordered a second season of the highly anticipated animated series ahead of its February 10 premiere on Disney Channel, and shortly thereafter Disney+. Watch a new clip from series theme song, “Moon Girl Magic,” or try Lunella Lafayette (and Devil’s) starring comic book series!
EVERYTHING NEW FROM MARVEL PUBLISHING
- All the epic Marvel Comics events to look out for in the months ahead…
- Marvel Comics: Next Big Thing panel spilled details about January’s X-Men event SINS OF SINISTER.
- The three limited series announced at Marvel's Voices: The World Outside Your Window panel.
- MARVEL'S VOICES: WAKANDA FOREVER anthology one-shot arrives in comic book stores February 2023.
- SILVER SURFER: GHOST LIGHT will debut a new Marvel hero that’s been years in the making.
- Lucas Bishop teaches a whole new class of mutants. Krakoa’s best will go back to school in BISHOP: WAR COLLEGE this February.
- The Guardians of the Galaxy set out to rebuild their family in spring 2023.
- Brielle Brooks will inherit the deadly legacy of her dad Blade in BLOODLINE: DAUGHTER OF BLADE.
JED MACKAY UNPACKS THE DIFFERENT PERSONALITIES OF MOON KNIGHT
Writer Jed MacKay, known for MOON KNIGHT (2021), DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE (2021), and BLACK CAT (2020), joined us at the Marvel LIVE! Lounge to chat about how he got his start, being back at New York Comic Con, and what it’s like to write for the many personalities of Moon Knight.
ZEB WELLS TALKS ABOUT WHAT’S NEXT FOR SPIDER-MAN
Comics writer Zeb Wells joined us live to discuss his Marvel origin story, writing amazing Super Hero team-ups, Marvel Studios' She-Hulk, and DARK WEB.
RACHAEL STOTT OFFERS AN INSIDE LOOK AT DRAWING FANTASTIC FOUR
Artist Rachael Stott also popped by to talk to us about her Marvel journey, and discuss the process for drawing iconic characters like the Fantastic Four for Marvel Comics!
New York Comic-Con 2022 runs Thursday, October 6 through Sunday, October 9.
Tune into the Marvel livestream tomorrow, October 9, at 2 PM ET / 11 AM PT for the fourth (and final) day of New York Comic-Con 2022 coverage! Keep up on Twitter and Instagram with the hashtag #MarvelNYCC!