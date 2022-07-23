Marvel's SDCC 2022: Day 2 Recap

Marvel’s second day at San Diego Comic-Con 2022 is in the books, putting a cap on another eventful day filled with incredible announcements!

While the Marvel booth (#2329) rocked interviews with SPIDER-MAN scribe Dan Slott and Head of Animation at Marvel Studios Brad Winderbaum, Marvel also took the panel rooms by storm with a slew of announcements, including an I Am Groot trailer, a new comics crossover event between Spider-Man and the X-Men, and so much more.

In case you missed it, here's everything that happened with Marvel at San Diego Comic-Con 2022: Day 2!