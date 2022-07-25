Marvel's SDCC 2022: Day 4 Recap
Marvel had a few surprises left for Day 4, including some 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' merchandise and a new Infinity Comic.
After four thrilling days, Marvel's time at San Diego Comic-Con 2022 has come to a close.
Marvel saved a few surprises for Day 4 of Comic-Con, following up on last night's exciting TV and movie announcements with some Marvel Studios' Black Panther: Wakanda Forever figure reveals from Hasbro and Funko. Additionally, Marvel Publishing unveiled a new Infinity Comic starring everyone's favorite Land Shark, while the Marvel booth (#2329) welcomed back more cosplayers and interviewees.
In case you missed it, here's everything that happened with Marvel at San Diego Comic-Con 2022: Day 4!
HASBRO AND FUNKO UNVEIL BLACK PANTHER: WAKANA FOREVER MERCHANDISE
Following the first teaser trailer for Marvel Studios' Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Hasbro and Funko have released a new look at upcoming toys, figures, and role-playing items inspired by the new movie. Shuri, Nakia, M'Baku, and more have all received the Funko treatment, including a Namor figure complete with water effects and a first look at Riri William's high-tech suit. The latest wave of Marvel Legends also rolls out some of the same characters, with highly detailed features and points of articulation perfect to add to any growing collection. The line includes a role playing FX spear, some new additions to the Titan Hero series, and more.
Additionally, Hasbro's Ryan Ting and Marvel's Jesse Falcon stopped by the Marvel booth to break down the new line of Marvel Legends figures and other collectibles and toys releasing alongside Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and She-Hulk: Attorney At Law.
JEFF THE LAND SHARK RETURNS TO INFINITY COMICS
As revealed at the Marvel Comics: Women of Marvel panel, the IT’S JEFF INFINITY COMIC will return this September. Available exclusively on the Marvel Unlimited app, IT'S JEFF Season 2 will be written by the Eisner-nominated team of Kelly Thompson with art by Gurihiru.
THE BEST MARVEL COSPLAY AT SDCC 2022
The Marvel booth went out with a bang with a Best of Marvel Cosplay contest judged by cosplayer Jedimanda, artist Adam Kubert, Habrso's Ryan Ting, cosplayer Chrissy Lynn, and Her Universe founder Ashley Eckstein. Costumes included Moon Knight, a Rescue suit that had functioning equipment, Scarlet Witch with her own Darkhold, a Bishop straight out of the '90s, Storm, all three cinematic Spider-Man, and more.
Scarlet Witch took third place, Taskmaster won second place, and Rescue got the gold. Which one was your favorite?
MARVEL STARS REACT TO HALL H ANNOUNCEMENTS
Fans weren't the only ones impressed with Marvel's Hall H presentation on Saturday night. Marvel caught up with Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law stars Tatiana Maslany (Jennifer Walters) and Jameela Jamil (Titania), Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania director Peyton Reed and star Paul Rudd (Scott Lang), Kang the Conqueror himself Jonathan Majors, Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3's Chris Pratt (Star-Lord), Secret Invasion star Cobie Smulders (Maria Hill), and so many more to find out how they felt about those Hall H announcements. Check it out below!
That's a wrap on Marvel's San Diego Comic-Con 2022! Thanks for tuning in all weekend long, and don't miss our other daily recaps!