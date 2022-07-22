Marvel's SDCC 2022: Day 1 Recap
Marvel kicked off San Diego Comic-Con with a major ‘Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur’ announcement, some can’t-miss interviews, and more!
That’s a wrap on Marvel’s first day at San Diego Comic-Con 2022!
The Marvel booth (#2329) kicked the event off with hosts Langston Belton, Angélique Roché, and Justin Warner rocking the Marvel Live! Stage. On top of the Spider-Man: Beyond Amazing Cosplay Photo-Op and a handful marvelous interviews, Marvel was also pleased to announce the cast of Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, the arrival of Deadpool, Deadpool 2, and Logan on Disney+, and so much more!
In case you missed it, here's everything that happened with Marvel at San Diego Comic-Con 2022: Day 1!
MARVEL’S MOON GIRL AND DEVIL DINOSAUR
Disney Branded Television revealed additional voice cast for Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, including Alison Brie (GLOW), Andy Cohen (Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen), Daveed Diggs (Broadway's Hamilton), Maya Hawke (Stranger Things), Jennifer Hudson (Respect), Cliff "Method Man" Smith (Power Book II: Ghost), Cobie Smulders (How I Met Your Mother) and Wesley Snipes (Demolition Man). Recurring stars include Omid Abtahi (The Mandalorian), Utkarsh Ambudkar (Ghosts), Michael Cimino (Love, Victor), Indya Moore (Pose), and Craig Robinson (The Office).
Gideon Adlon (Pacific Rim: The Black), Pamela Adlon (Better Things), Anna Akana (Youth & Consequences), Ian Alexander (The OA), May Calamawy (Marvel Studios' Moon Knight), Wilson Cruz (Star Trek: Discovery), Asia Kate Dillon (Billions), Luis Guzmán (How to Make It in America), astronaut Dr. Mae Jemison, Josh Keaton (Marvel's Spider-Man), June Diane Raphael (Grace and Frankie), Paul Scheer (The League) and Tajinae Turner (Meet the Voxels). ) will also guest star.
Additionally, the Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur SDCC panel also unveiled a first-look clip and exclusive artwork. Check it out below!
DEADPOOL AND LOGAN ARRIVE ON DISNEY+
Wolverine and the Merc With a Mouth are headed to Disney+! Disney+ announced Deadpool, Deadpool 2, and Logan will be available on the streaming service starting Friday, July 22nd.
What’s more, SDCC is celebrating with free mini chimichangas, AKA Deadpool’s favorite word to say, while supplies last. Disney+’s Deadpool chimichanga truck will be available at Seaport Village at the corner of Kettner and S Embarcadero in San Diego from 12-5pm PT on Friday, July 22 and Saturday, July 23.
INKBOX UNVEILS MARVEL COLLECTION
Inkbox brought the thunder with a 12-piece tattoo collection celebrating the release of Marvel Studios’ Thor: Love and Thunder. Through a tattoo roulette at the Marvel booth (#2329), Inkbox is offering 12 custom tattoos exclusive to Comic-Con and beyond the dedicated Thor collection, featuring designs from across the Marvel Cinematic Universe. They are also offering limited surprise giveaways of tattoos from the just-released Thor collection throughout the weekend.
CAPTAIN AMERICA WRITERS JACKSON LANZING AND COLLIN KELLY CHAT SENTINEL OF LIBERTY
CAPTAIN AMERICA: SENTINEL OF LIBERTY writers Jackson Lanzing and Collin Kelly chatted with Angélique Roché about their longtime friendship, their start at Marvel with KANG THE CONQUERER, how they hope to push Steve Rogers forward, working with artist Carmen Carnero, and so much more.
TOY HUNTER JORDAN HEMBROUGH SITS DOWN WITH MARVEL
Toy hunter and pop culture expert Jordan Hembrough stopped by the Marvel booth to point out one of the rarest Marvel finds at the convention, explore the evolution of toy collecting, flash back to the simplicity of childhood, and beyond.
And we're just getting started! Tune into the Marvel livestream tomorrow, July 21 at 4:00 PM ET / 1:00 PM PT for the second round of San Diego Comic-Con 2022 action!
Find more schedules and get the latest Marvel news and announcements at San Diego! San Diego Comic-Con 2022 runs Thursday, July 21 through Sunday, July 24.